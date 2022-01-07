Everything’s coming up roses for Arbroath garden project

An error occurred. Please try again.

A band of hardy pals are hoping to cultivate new interest in their project to keep a historic Arbroath haven looking its best.

Since 2018, the Friends of Springfield Rose Garden have brought the walled attraction in the town park back to its best.

A host of improvements have been made.

And it is a place of sanctuary for families to remember loved ones or special events after donating money for blooms.

But it’s a small group of volunteers who tend the garden.

They hope 2022 and the new growing season will bring a fresh support – financially and on the ground.

Anger over rose garden’s loss

The rose garden in the park, which looks out to the North Sea, was a popular spot for decades.

But in 2006, Angus Council removed the roses and covered over the garden.

After blaming the decision on repeated damage, locals accused the authority of giving in to the vandals.

And more than a decade on from the garden’s loss, it was still being felt locally.

Nicol Millar of the Friends said: “Back in 2018 a furore was raised on Facebook because the garden was being neglected.

“Out of that came the Friends of the Rose Garden.

“The aim of the group is to raise the profile of the garden and make it a place Red Lichties can be proud of.”

Since the summer of 2018, the group has introduced road signs, a historical information plaque, a wedding arbour and filled the garden fountain.

Last year alone, more than 200 roses were planted.

Many are donated in memory of loved ones and a display board shows the growing layout.

Nicol added: “In September, instead of organising a coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer, the group had an offer to allow people to donate to Macmillan and plant a rose too.

“That resulted in £180 going to Macmillan and another 18 roses being planted.”

Recently, the Friends received a donation following the passing of local farmer and former Arbroath FC captain Ian Stirling.

The group hope to source maroon and white roses to reflect his lifelong love of the Lichties.

Schools’ involvement

The group also involved local schools in a logo competition which is now used widely by the Friends.

“A climber rose for each school was planted by one of the winning pupils,” said Nicol.

“The logos were so good the group put the best of them together with photographs from the garden for a fundraising calendar.”

It is still available on the group’s Facebook page.

Nicol said: “We have achieved quite a lot since we started.

“We kind of stopped over lockdown.

“But have got going again and are coming in to the time to plant more roses.

“But we are a very small group and we are really looking for more committee members to help out.

“And, of course, more people to plant and look after the roses.”