Fifer returns home to create care business with 30 staff

By Maria Gran
January 7 2022, 8.08am Updated: January 7 2022, 4.31pm
Euan Lafferty, owner of Home Instead East Fife.
A Fife man has returned to his roots for a career change where he hopes to make a difference in the community.

Born and raised in Scotland, Euan Lafferty spent 20 years working in the oil and gas industry across the world.

After parenthood came along, he was keen to return home and live closer to his parents.

He saw this as a key time to take a leap of faith and set up a new business.

Euan wanted to help the community and get a feeling of making a worthwhile difference.

“I loved working across the world, but my heart has always been in Scotland,” he says.

“There was no better time for a career change, and as someone who is passionate about care, I was keen to set up a home care company.”

Making home care stress-free

Given the high elderly population in East Fife, he saw opportunity in establishing a company that helps older people continue living well at home.

Home Instead East Fife aims to support the elderly through a range of care services.

This includes home help, companionship and personal care such as help with dressing and washing.

Euan sees how much his parents enjoy living at home and believes that people like them should be able to stay in familiar surroundings if they ever need care.

“I don’t believe anyone should have to leave their home once they need some help with day-to-day life,” he says.

“As somebody with ageing parents myself, I know how reassuring it is knowing that your loved ones are safe and happy in a comfortable environment.”

Home Instead East Fife creates 30 jobs

In Dalgety Bay, Rachel Doyle set up Home Instead West Fife and Kinross in 2021.

Home Instead East Fife has 30 caregiver vacancies for people who want to begin or further a career in care.

They will be led by care manager Jane Fargie, a local with more than 20 years experience in the sector.

Jane says: “I believe in care being thorough and personalised.

“Our visits are at least an hour and done by caregivers who are matched to clients based on similar interests.

“I know it can be an anxious time when looking for care for yourself or your loved one.

“We work closely with families to make the care journey as stress-free as possible.”

