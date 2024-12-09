Glamis Castle to host free free festive lunch for senior farming folk

Glamis Castle will host a “Ploughing on” festive lunch next week to celebrate the efforts of some of Scotland’s veteran farmers.

The event, on Tuesday December 17, is supported by agricultural charity RSABI.

Retirement-age farmers and farmworkers in Angus and the surrounding areas have been invited along.

Free lunch in return for years of wisdom

Guests will enjoy a free Christmas lunch, while helping to shape a pioneering initiative aimed at combating isolation and fostering well-being among older people in the agricultural community.

Those who attend will be asked for their thoughts and ideas on the Ploughing on pilot.

RSABI plans to trial the scheme in Angus before, hopefully, subject to funding, rolling it out across Scotland.

Angus initiative part of RSABI’s #KeepTalking campaign.

The idea has been tried previously in the south-west of Scotland and Ireland.

Events, talks and trips were arranged for retirement-age farming people.

These allowed them to get out and about, share their thoughts and memories, and talk about any worries or concerns.

The Angus initiative is being developed as part of RSABI’s #KeepTalking campaign.

This wider scheme encourages people in Scottish agriculture to look after their emotional wellbeing, while also looking out for others who may be feeling low or lonely.

RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren said: “There are lots of more senior members of the farming community who would love to get out and about more, and particularly to spend time with other like-minded farming folk.

“So, we are delighted to be offering this opportunity for retirement-age people in Angus, and the surrounding area, to get together and give us their thoughts and ideas about what would work well for them as we get the Ploughing on initiative under way.”

‘Lunch ‘promises to be a wonderful event’

Glamis Castle – between Kirriemuir and Forfar – is on Strathmore Estate, which is a member of RSABI’s supporters’ scheme.

Strathmore Estate director Andrew Brough said the special lunch “promises to be a wonderful event celebrating farming and the festive season”.

He added: “We will give an insight into the workings and history of the estate.

“And the catering team is looking forward to serving a fabulous Christmas lunch.”

Mr Brough will welcome visitors and say a few words about the estate as part of the event.

The estate will have a range of farm machinery on display near the castle entrance.

Tickets for the lunch but must be obtained in advance and are subject to availability.

They can be booked via an Eventbrite link on RSABI’s website at www.rsabi.org.uk

RSABI offers free practical, financial and emotional support including counselling services. Its free, confidential support service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, by calling 0808 1234 555 (calls won’t show up on phone bills) or through a confidential webchat service, available at www.rsabi.org.uk