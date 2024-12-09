Glamis Castle to host free free festive lunch for senior farming folk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Farming

Glamis Castle to host free free festive lunch for senior farming folk

Guests will help to shape a pioneering initiative aimed at combating isolation and fostering well-being among older people in the agricultural community.

By Keith Findlay
Outside Glamis Castle are Karen Stewart trainee trustee, RSABI, Andrew Brough, estate director, Glamis Castle, Steven Cumming, general manager, Glamis Castle, and Carol McLaren, chief executive, RSABI.
Outside Glamis Castle are, l-r, Karen Stewart trainee trustee, RSABI, Andrew Brough, estate director, Glamis Castle, Steven Cumming, general manager, Glamis Castle, and Carol McLaren, chief executive, RSABI. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency

Glamis Castle will host a “Ploughing on” festive lunch next week to celebrate the efforts of some of Scotland’s veteran farmers.

The event, on Tuesday December 17, is supported by agricultural charity RSABI.

Retirement-age farmers and farmworkers in Angus and the surrounding areas have been invited along.

Free lunch in return for years of wisdom

Guests will enjoy a free Christmas lunch, while helping to shape a pioneering initiative aimed at combating isolation and fostering well-being among older people in the agricultural community.

Those who attend will be asked for their thoughts and ideas on the Ploughing on pilot.

RSABI plans to trial the scheme in Angus before, hopefully, subject to funding, rolling it out across Scotland.

Angus initiative part of RSABI’s #KeepTalking campaign.

The idea has been tried previously in the south-west of Scotland and Ireland.

Events, talks and trips were arranged for retirement-age farming people.

These allowed them to get out and about, share their thoughts and memories, and talk about any worries or concerns.

The Angus initiative is being developed as part of RSABI’s #KeepTalking campaign.

This wider scheme encourages people in Scottish agriculture to look after their emotional wellbeing, while also looking out for others who may be feeling low or lonely.

Lonely looking farmer
Farming can be a lonely occupation. Image: Farming Community Network

RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren said: “There are lots of more senior members of the farming community who would love to get out and about more, and particularly to spend time with other like-minded farming folk.

“So, we are delighted to be offering this opportunity for retirement-age people in Angus, and the surrounding area, to get together and give us their thoughts and ideas about what would work well for them as we get the Ploughing on initiative under way.”

‘Lunch ‘promises to be a wonderful event’

Glamis Castle – between Kirriemuir and Forfar – is on Strathmore Estate, which is a member of RSABI’s supporters’ scheme.

Strathmore Estate director Andrew Brough said the special lunch “promises to be a wonderful event celebrating farming and the festive season”.

He added: “We will give an insight into the workings and history of the estate.

“And the catering team is looking forward to serving a fabulous Christmas lunch.”

Karen Stewart, of RSABI, and Strathmore Estate director Andrew Brough.
Karen Stewart, of RSABI, and Strathmore Estate director Andrew Brough. Image: Muckle Media

Mr Brough will welcome visitors and say a few words about the estate as part of the event.

The estate will have a range of farm machinery on display near the castle entrance.

Tickets for the lunch but must be obtained in advance and are subject to availability.

They can be booked via an Eventbrite link on RSABI’s website at www.rsabi.org.uk

RSABI offers free practical, financial and emotional support including counselling services. Its free, confidential support service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, by calling 0808 1234 555 (calls won’t show up on phone bills) or through a confidential webchat service, available at www.rsabi.org.uk

More from Farming

James Porter, Graham Bruce and Hamish Lean at the Ringlink AGM
Inheritance tax fears dominate Laurencekirk-based Ringlink's annual meeting
Henry, left, and Gavin Dodgson, who farm near Kirriemuir.
Angus farmers join those having their say on funding and tax fears
Farmer Murdo Fraser
Fife farmer warns 'dying is not an option' if inheritance tax plans go ahead
19
The Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.
Tayside farmers among those gearing up for Edinburgh rally
Brian Henderson. Image: DC Thomson
BRIAN HENDERSON: It's hammer time for Tayside farmers
Farmer with his sheep
Tayside lawyers urge caution amid inheritance tax furore
Jeremy Clarkson farmer tax protest
Fife MP says 'loud mouth' Jeremy Clarkson drowning out local farmers' death duty worries
19
Balcaskie Estate, Fife.
Fife's Balcaskie Estate seeks more partners for new talent scheme
Netherton Tractors general manager Garry Smith alongside John Deere tractor
Angus tractor seller says eco vehicles don't meet needs of Scottish farmers
3
CR0050627, Rebecca Baird, Newburgh. James OSwald Author & Farmer Big Interview. Picture Shows: James Oswald at home in Newburgh on the farm where while looking after his herd of Highland Cattle, he is also a successful author of Scottish Crime Fiction novels. Friday 01st November 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Why 'reclusive' author James Oswald is holding on to Fife farm when Inspector Mclean…

Conversation