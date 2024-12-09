VIDEO: Drone footage shows progress on £26m Dundee Waterfront offices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Drone footage shows progress on £26m Dundee Waterfront offices

Up to 400 workers will eventually occupy James Thomson House on Site 6.

By Finn Nixon

New drone footage has revealed progress on a £26 million offices development at Dundee Waterfront.

James Thomson House is taking up a plot on Site 6 next to the existing Social Security Scotland offices at Agnes Husband House.

The Robertson Group started construction on the 52,600 sq ft site in November 2023.

It is expected the work will end in April next year with up to 400 workers eventually moving in.

When construction began, the offices received a lukewarm reaction from Courier readers – with criticism also levelled at Agnes Husband House when it was first built.

However, Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn insists it is a positive step for the city.

Speaking to The Courier during a tour of the site, he said: “Going into the building itself, seeing the investment and the view from the fifth floor, was spectacular in itself.

Councillor Mark Flynn on the fifth floor of the new office block overlooking the V&A. Image: Paul Reid

“It’s going to be a fantastic building for someone to be working in.

“This is grade-A office space, which is what businesses are looking for.

“They are looking to invest in the city.

“We’ve given them the facilities and relevant buildings that they can work in to a good standard.”

A video showing the construction of the building in virtual reality has also been released.

The council would not be drawn on who will eventually occupy the building.

Councillor Steven Rome, fair work, economic growth and infrastructure convener, said: “There are several tenants lined up and there has been very strong interest in it.

“I’m very excited about the prospect of businesses moving in.

“It will help that whole churn in the city of office improvement.”

Although Site 6 is now filling up, several Dundee Waterfront plots remain empty.

James Thomson House as viewed from street level. Image: Paul Reid
Vicky Aitchison, Robertson Construction’s design manager, Councillor Steven Rome, Councillor Mark Flynn and Kevin Dickson, Robertson Construction’s regional managing director. Image: Paul Reid

Mr Flynn said: “This is a 30-year masterplan and nothing is going to happen overnight when you come across obstacles like Covid and costs going up in general.

“We’ve just got to look at each of the sites and everything is still being advertised.

“Investment is coming on side and it’s then (about) working with the council to see what we can actually do.

“There are plans here from the past that have changed and that’s part of the evolution that happens.

“Things are set down, but it’s a masterplan in regards to what can be done with any business organisation once they come in.”

