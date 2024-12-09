VIDEO: Drone footage shows progress on £26m Dundee Waterfront offices

New drone footage has revealed progress on a £26 million offices development at Dundee Waterfront.

James Thomson House is taking up a plot on Site 6 next to the existing Social Security Scotland offices at Agnes Husband House.

The Robertson Group started construction on the 52,600 sq ft site in November 2023.

It is expected the work will end in April next year with up to 400 workers eventually moving in.

When construction began, the offices received a lukewarm reaction from Courier readers – with criticism also levelled at Agnes Husband House when it was first built.

However, Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn insists it is a positive step for the city.

Speaking to The Courier during a tour of the site, he said: “Going into the building itself, seeing the investment and the view from the fifth floor, was spectacular in itself.

“It’s going to be a fantastic building for someone to be working in.

“This is grade-A office space, which is what businesses are looking for.

“They are looking to invest in the city.

“We’ve given them the facilities and relevant buildings that they can work in to a good standard.”

A video showing the construction of the building in virtual reality has also been released.

The council would not be drawn on who will eventually occupy the building.

Councillor Steven Rome, fair work, economic growth and infrastructure convener, said: “There are several tenants lined up and there has been very strong interest in it.

“I’m very excited about the prospect of businesses moving in.

“It will help that whole churn in the city of office improvement.”

Although Site 6 is now filling up, several Dundee Waterfront plots remain empty.

Mr Flynn said: “This is a 30-year masterplan and nothing is going to happen overnight when you come across obstacles like Covid and costs going up in general.

“We’ve just got to look at each of the sites and everything is still being advertised.

“Investment is coming on side and it’s then (about) working with the council to see what we can actually do.

“There are plans here from the past that have changed and that’s part of the evolution that happens.

“Things are set down, but it’s a masterplan in regards to what can be done with any business organisation once they come in.”