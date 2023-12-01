‘End this madness now’: Readers react to new £26m Dundee Waterfront office block

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘End this madness now’: Readers react to new £26m Dundee Waterfront office block

The six-storey development is being built at Site 6 across from the V&A.

By Laura Devlin
Work has begun on a new £26 million office block at Dundee's Waterfront.
Work has begun on a new £26 million office block at Dundee's Waterfront. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dundee Waterfront’s new £26m development has recieved a lukewarm reception from Courier readers.

The six-storey office block, which will be named James Thomson House after the late city architect, is being built at Site 6 across from the V&A.

Work began on the project this week and when it opens in 2025 it will also include café dining and meeting space.

But the development has already proved to be controversial and many in the city have criticised the decision to build another office block at the waterfront.

Readers have taken to The Courier and Evening Telegraph social media pages to express their views on the latest plans.

‘Rescue our city from deluded visionaries’

Paul Grieve wrote: “Dundee is not short of real estate buildings, BT proved this.

“We demolished a great leisure centre for one that’s been closed more than open.

“End this madness now. Green space the remaining lots, build up the back of greenmarket and rescue our city from the deluded visionaries.”

Roger Chase likened the new development to Tayside House, the former HQ of the Tayside Regional Council which was demolished a decade ago.

“Dundee City Council repeating mistakes of the past”, he wrote.

“This will be the new Tayside House. The waterfront project should have rid Dundee of the concrete monstrosities of the 70s/80s; not knock them down and rebuild them!”

3D images of new Site 6 office block development at Dundee Waterfront. Credit: Cooper Cromar.

Norma Ross took umbrage at the block being named after James Thomson, the Dundee architect who outlined a vision for the waterfront in the early 20th century that was never realised.

She wrote: “I don’t think James Thomson himself would agree with this.

“His idea for the Waterfront was wide open spaces! It was only shelved because of the WWI.

“I’m sure he will be turning in his grave!”

And Stan Smith called on the local authority to provide more social housing, adding: “Stop wasting money on white elephant projects, Dundee deserves better.”

Councillor Stephen Rome, Dundee City Council leader John Alexander, Kevin Dickson (MD Robertson Construction Tayside), Minister for Local Government Empowerment and Planning Joe FitzPatrick MSP and Vicky Aitchison at Site 6. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

However John Findlay said commercial real estate was always on the cards for Dundee’s Waterfront redevelopment.

He wrote: “The original plans were always showing the office blocks around this area.

“Look up the waterfront plans and you can see for yourself.”

And John Thomps added: “It’s actually a good idea for the space, with the amount of student accommodation in the city too we could be seeing Liverpool levels of regeneration in 10 years.

“It’s bold but could really work.”

Conversation