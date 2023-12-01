‘End this madness now’: Readers react to new £26m Dundee Waterfront office block

Dundee Waterfront’s new £26m development has recieved a lukewarm reception from Courier readers.

The six-storey office block, which will be named James Thomson House after the late city architect, is being built at Site 6 across from the V&A.

Work began on the project this week and when it opens in 2025 it will also include café dining and meeting space.

But the development has already proved to be controversial and many in the city have criticised the decision to build another office block at the waterfront.

Readers have taken to The Courier and Evening Telegraph social media pages to express their views on the latest plans.

‘Rescue our city from deluded visionaries’

Paul Grieve wrote: “Dundee is not short of real estate buildings, BT proved this.

“We demolished a great leisure centre for one that’s been closed more than open.

“End this madness now. Green space the remaining lots, build up the back of greenmarket and rescue our city from the deluded visionaries.”

Roger Chase likened the new development to Tayside House, the former HQ of the Tayside Regional Council which was demolished a decade ago.

“Dundee City Council repeating mistakes of the past”, he wrote.

“This will be the new Tayside House. The waterfront project should have rid Dundee of the concrete monstrosities of the 70s/80s; not knock them down and rebuild them!”

Norma Ross took umbrage at the block being named after James Thomson, the Dundee architect who outlined a vision for the waterfront in the early 20th century that was never realised.

She wrote: “I don’t think James Thomson himself would agree with this.

“His idea for the Waterfront was wide open spaces! It was only shelved because of the WWI.

“I’m sure he will be turning in his grave!”

And Stan Smith called on the local authority to provide more social housing, adding: “Stop wasting money on white elephant projects, Dundee deserves better.”

However John Findlay said commercial real estate was always on the cards for Dundee’s Waterfront redevelopment.

He wrote: “The original plans were always showing the office blocks around this area.

“Look up the waterfront plans and you can see for yourself.”

And John Thomps added: “It’s actually a good idea for the space, with the amount of student accommodation in the city too we could be seeing Liverpool levels of regeneration in 10 years.

“It’s bold but could really work.”