Home News Dundee

Site 6: Work begins on new £26m office block at Dundee Waterfront

The six-storey block will be named James Thomson House after the late city architect.

By Laura Devlin
Work has begun on a new £26 million office block at Dundee's Waterfront. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Work has begun on a new £26 million development at Dundee’s Waterfront.

The six-storey block, which will be named James Thomson House after the late city architect, will be located at Site 6 across from the V&A.

Approval for the development was given by Dundee City Council last December and it’s hoped construction will be completed by 2025.

An earlier planning application lodged for the proposals detailed how it will include canopies on the street to provide shelter for “cafés, dining, meeting and browsing”.

A roof top terrace and 26 parking spaces were also included in the plan.

Councillor Stephen Rome, Dundee City Council leader John Alexander, Kevin Dickson (MD Robertson Construction Tayside), Minister for Local Government Empowerment and Planning Joe FitzPatrick MSP and Vicky Aitchison at Site 6. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Site 6 is already home to Agnes Husband House, formerly known as the Earl Grey Building, which is the headquarters of Social Security Scotland.

And the prospect of a new office block being built at the Waterfront was met with criticism from Dundonians when the plans were revealed last year, with some saying it would “destroy” the view of the Waterfront.

Previous plans for a high-end hotel to be built on the plot were shelved during the Covid-19 pandemic.

3D images of the new Site 6 office block development at Dundee Waterfront. Image: Cooper Cromar architects.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the start of work at the site, council leader John Alexander said the local authority had already experienced “significant interest” in the development.

“I don’t claim to be an expert in all things business related, I’m advised by those in the know”, the Strathmartine ward councillor said.

“We need to listen to the market, the developers and to businesses and they are telling us this is exactly what they need at this time.

John Alexander speaking at a ceremony marking the start of the work. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“We’ve had some really excited conversations and hopefully we’ll be making a series of announcements over the next few months about the occupants.

“So before we have spades in the ground we’ve already got significant interest from local and national entities that want to be part of this development.

“The proof is in the pudding, it’s not just a development that is going to sit there empty – it will be occupied and generating benefit for the city.”

Conversation