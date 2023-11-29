Angus vets invests £30k in new surgery equipment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Angus vets invests £30k in new surgery equipment

The vets became one of Scotland's first to offer laparoscopic surgery three years ago and has now further invested in the equipment.

By Alex Banks
Senior vet Stephanie Duncan and nurse Amy Lownie using laparoscopic equipment. Image: Thrums Vets
Senior vet Stephanie Duncan and nurse Amy Lownie using laparoscopic equipment. Image: Thrums Vets

An Angus and Perthshire vet group has increased its range of operations following a £30,000 investment.

Thrums Vets can now perform laparoscopic (keyhole) surgeries on almost every area of a pet’s body at its Kirriemuir practice.

Procedures now include liver and pancreatic biopsies through to laparotomies and laparoscopic assisted bladder surgeries.

Thrums, which celebrated its 75th anniversary earlier this year, claims it has already completed more than 500 keyhole surgeries since 2020.

The firm is Scotland’s largest independent veterinary group with four practices in Angus and Perthshire.

Thrums Vets focusing on fewer complications

Thrums director Gavin Durston said the investment will help to prevent problems and allow less painful surgeries.

While keyhole surgery – where small instruments and a camera are inserted into the patient via a small incision in the skin – are commonplace among humans, they are relatively new in animals.

The company became one of the first vets in Scotland to offer the surgery three years ago.

Thrums director and vet Gavin Durston; director and vet Ed Hill, associate managing director and nurse Ashley Wilkie, senior mixed and equine vet, Roddie Binnie; and director and vet Graeme Richardson. Image: Thrums.

Gavin said: “Ultimately, it’s far less painful and invasive as well as causing less bleeding, trauma and fewer complications than traditional surgeries.

“We think all pets deserve this higher level of care, so it’s been an important area for us to invest in in recent years.”

Gavin believes the company has gained a lot of experience as almost all of its surgeries have become keyhole.

These include neutering female cats and dogs by removing their ovaries to prevent unexpected pregnancies.

He added: “After successfully completing more than 500 procedures to date, we’ve become very experienced in this cutting-edge area of veterinary medicine.

“Now 90% of the spays we carry out are laparoscopic.”

Fair price to pay for surgery, says director

Gavin thinks the price of a keyhole surgery for pets is well worth it with less recovery time needed.

He said: “In most cases a laparoscopic spay will only cost around £150 more than a traditional operation.

“Most pets go home the same day and recover within 48 hours, compared to 10 to 14 days for a traditional spay.

Thrums Vets in Kirriemuir. Image: Thrums.

“Usually, they don’t even require pain relief after the day of the operation.”

More from Business

Food prices have soared in the last two years (Aaron Chown/PA)
Prices of branded goods rising faster than costs to manufacturers, says watchdog
Ministers are being urged to intervene in the sale of The Daily Telegraph newspaper (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Telegraph sale presents potential national security threat, Tory MPs say
The London Metal Exchange suspended trading and cancelled some trades after the price of nickel spiked (Yui Mok/PA)
US hedge fund loses £360m legal challenge against London Metal Exchange
Cara Mackay has revealed some secrets behind her award-winning leadership. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Perthshire shed firm wins national leadership award
Some 234,397 new homes were supplied in England in 2022/23 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Post-Covid recovery in housebuilding stalls, figures suggest
Average fixed-mortgage costs have eased slightly in recent months (Victoria Jones/PA)
UK mortgage approvals increase after interest rates held at 5.25%
The first Greggs bistro will be based at Fenwick’s Newcastle store (Greggs/PA)
Greggs launches first ‘fine dining’ bistro in Newcastle
Water company Pennon plans to increase its investment to help tackle pollution problems (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
South West and Bristol Water owner Pennon ups investment plans by £100m
Charlie Munger was vice chairman at Berkshire Hathaway (AP)
Warren Buffett ally Charlie Munger dies aged 99
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has reduced its forecast UK growth rate for 2024 (PA)
UK set for slower growth next year as economy lags behind G7 peers –…

Conversation