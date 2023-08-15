Angus vet group’s pride as it marks 75 years in business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus vet group’s pride as it marks 75 years in business

The business has gone on to become Scotland’s largest independent vets.

By Gavin Harper
Thrums director and vet Gavin Durston; director and vet Ed Hill, associate managing director and nurse Ashley Wilkie, senior mixed and equine vet, Roddie Binnie; and director and vet Graeme Richardson. Image: Thrums.
Thrums director and vet Gavin Durston; director and vet Ed Hill, associate managing director and nurse Ashley Wilkie, senior mixed and equine vet, Roddie Binnie; and director and vet Graeme Richardson. Image: Thrums.

An Angus veterinary group is celebrating as it marks 75 years in business.

Thrums Vets was launched by Jim Baillie, a respected vet from Brechin, in 1948.

Mr Baillie launched Thrums to help support local farmers.

Now it is Scotland’s largest independent veterinary group, with practices in Kirriemuir, Forfar, Blairgowrie and Scone.

Thrums also employs a team of 27 vets.

Thrums ethos unchanged in 75 years

Director Graeme Richardson said the ethos of the business remained the same.

He said: “Just like when Jim started out, we provide out of hours emergency care service and have two vets on call.

“We’re always here for our clients day and night. Jim’s ethos of dedication and professional care is still the cornerstone of our practice 75 years on.”

The Thrums practice in Kirriemuir. Image: Google Maps.

Mr Richardson, who has been a vet with Thrums for more than three decades, said there had been huge advances in technology during his time.

“Over the last 75 years the veterinary industry has changed in many ways.

“The advancement in technology has been huge – who would have thought even just three years ago that we would be able to bring keyhole surgery to pets.”

Relationships are key, say Angus vets

Mr Richardson adds the relationship between the vets and their clients and the animals remains key.

He adds: “What has always remained vitally important is that personal relationship we have with our clients, their farm animals, horses, ponies and pets.”

Angus sheep producer Luisa Laird said the advice she’s received from Thrums over the years had been “completely invaluable.”

Thrums is a part of XLVets, the community of independently owned practices that work collaboratively for the good of the industry.

Farming vet and director Ed Hill said: “We understand that a farm is a business.

“We do everything we can to care for farm animals, but also help farmers balance productivity and sustainability.

“We take a collaborative approach to sharing knowledge, discussing problems and searching for the best solutions.

“Our knowledge of the farms and farmers in our community is second to none.”

Thrums ‘proud’ of farming heritage

Ashley Wilkie started at Thrums on work experience as a 15-year-old while at Webster’s High School in Kirriemuir,

Earlier this year she was appointed associate managing director.

She said: “We are proud of our agricultural heritage and the support we’ve received from the farming community.

Ashley Wilkie is now associate managing director at Scotland's largest independent veterinary group, Thrums. Image: Thrums.
Ashley Wilkie, associate managing director at Thrums. Image: Thrums.

“We now look after animals both large and small from our practices in Kirriemuir, Blairgowrie, Scone and Forfar.

“But we have not forgotten our farming roots.”

Mr Richardson, meanwhile, added: “We look forward to continuing to be trusted partners in our communities for many more years to come.”

