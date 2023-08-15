Angus vet group’s pride as it marks 75 years in business

An Angus veterinary group is celebrating as it marks 75 years in business.

Thrums Vets was launched by Jim Baillie, a respected vet from Brechin, in 1948.

Mr Baillie launched Thrums to help support local farmers.

Now it is Scotland’s largest independent veterinary group, with practices in Kirriemuir, Forfar, Blairgowrie and Scone.

Thrums also employs a team of 27 vets.

Thrums ethos unchanged in 75 years

Director Graeme Richardson said the ethos of the business remained the same.

He said: “Just like when Jim started out, we provide out of hours emergency care service and have two vets on call.

“We’re always here for our clients day and night. Jim’s ethos of dedication and professional care is still the cornerstone of our practice 75 years on.”

Mr Richardson, who has been a vet with Thrums for more than three decades, said there had been huge advances in technology during his time.

“Over the last 75 years the veterinary industry has changed in many ways.

“The advancement in technology has been huge – who would have thought even just three years ago that we would be able to bring keyhole surgery to pets.”

Relationships are key, say Angus vets

Mr Richardson adds the relationship between the vets and their clients and the animals remains key.

He adds: “What has always remained vitally important is that personal relationship we have with our clients, their farm animals, horses, ponies and pets.”

Angus sheep producer Luisa Laird said the advice she’s received from Thrums over the years had been “completely invaluable.”

Thrums is a part of XLVets, the community of independently owned practices that work collaboratively for the good of the industry.

Farming vet and director Ed Hill said: “We understand that a farm is a business.

“We do everything we can to care for farm animals, but also help farmers balance productivity and sustainability.

“We take a collaborative approach to sharing knowledge, discussing problems and searching for the best solutions.

“Our knowledge of the farms and farmers in our community is second to none.”

Thrums ‘proud’ of farming heritage

Ashley Wilkie started at Thrums on work experience as a 15-year-old while at Webster’s High School in Kirriemuir,

Earlier this year she was appointed associate managing director.

She said: “We are proud of our agricultural heritage and the support we’ve received from the farming community.

“We now look after animals both large and small from our practices in Kirriemuir, Blairgowrie, Scone and Forfar.

“But we have not forgotten our farming roots.”

Mr Richardson, meanwhile, added: “We look forward to continuing to be trusted partners in our communities for many more years to come.”