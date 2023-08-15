Norwich City set to recall Jon McCracken from Dundee loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Norwich City set to recall Jon McCracken from Dundee loan

Former Scotland youth internationalist is heading back to England.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee's Jon McCracken joined on loan from Norwich City. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Jon McCracken is wanted back at Norwich City after a goalkeeping shake-up. Image: SNS

John McCracken’s Dundee loan is set to be cut short after a goalkeeping shake-up at parent club Norwich City.

McCracken signed a season-long agreement at Dens Park in July and was the Dee’s most used goalkeeper in the early weeks of the season.

However, Norwich back-up keeper Tim Krul is on the verge of a move to Premier League new boys Luton Town, leaving main man Angus Gunn flying solo between the posts.

Jon McCracken kept goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Jon McCracken started Dundee’s first Premiership game of the season against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Reports from East Anglia suggest the Canaries will enter the transfer market to recruit another goalkeeper.

But in the meantime, McCracken, who started Dundee’s first Premiership game of the season against Motherwell, will re-join the squad.

The signing of Trevor Carson means the Dark Blues still have two first-team ready stoppers, with Adam Legzdins fit and available for action.

Manager Tony Docherty may seek to bolster his numbers further by adding a young stopper, but there is no pressing need to act quickly.

Conversation