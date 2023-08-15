Norwich City set to recall Jon McCracken from Dundee loan

John McCracken’s Dundee loan is set to be cut short after a goalkeeping shake-up at parent club Norwich City.

McCracken signed a season-long agreement at Dens Park in July and was the Dee’s most used goalkeeper in the early weeks of the season.

However, Norwich back-up keeper Tim Krul is on the verge of a move to Premier League new boys Luton Town, leaving main man Angus Gunn flying solo between the posts.

Reports from East Anglia suggest the Canaries will enter the transfer market to recruit another goalkeeper.

But in the meantime, McCracken, who started Dundee’s first Premiership game of the season against Motherwell, will re-join the squad.

The signing of Trevor Carson means the Dark Blues still have two first-team ready stoppers, with Adam Legzdins fit and available for action.

Manager Tony Docherty may seek to bolster his numbers further by adding a young stopper, but there is no pressing need to act quickly.