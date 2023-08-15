Piperdam guests hit out at holiday chaos as lodges left without running water

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Piperdam guests hit out at holiday chaos as lodges left without running water

Several customers have hit out after accommodation at the park near Dundee was affected over the weekend.

By Chloe Burrell and Neil Henderson
Steven Connolly and his fiancé Laura.
Steven Connolly and his fiance Laura cut short their trip at Piperdam. Image: Steven Connolly

A couple have told how they cut short their first holiday together after they were left without running water at a resort near Dundee.

Several customers have hit out after lodges at Piperdam were affected over the weekend.

Guests were told they could use bottled water or visit the main leisure centre for showers.

The swimming pool was not affected.

‘We spent more than £1k on Piperdam break’

Steven Connolly, who booked a weekend at the resort with fiance Laura, left Piperdam early due to the problems.

The 39-year-old said: “Piperdam was to be our first holiday together – we live in Blantyre so travelled far for it.

“My best friend took us on Thursday but we had to get picked up on Sunday.

“On arrival, the lodge looked great but we could tell there was an atmosphere.

Steven Connolly and his fiancé Laura.
Piperdam was Laura and Steven’s first holiday together. Image: Steven Connolly

“A lot of people were complaining – we discovered that there was no fresh running water.

“Nobody could flush the loo and there was no drinking water.

“It was the best-kept secret as there was no communication and we weren’t told by staff about any issues with the water.

“We spent so much money – I stopped calculating it after £1,000.

“This is an unforeseen circumstance but can’t believe we were kept in the dark.”

‘Worst birthday weekend ever’ at Piperdam

Posting on Facebook on Saturday night, another guest, Tammy Heron, branded her visit to Piperdam the “worst birthday weekend ever”.

She wrote: “Going on 30 hours now with no running water.

“We have been given four bottles of water to flush our toilets, wash our hands, wash our dishes, or shower.”

She added: “Been looking forward to this trip for months, absolutely gutted!”

Nicola Donnelly responded to the post to say her two children had also been experiencing issues at the resort.

Guests given bottles of water

Speaking to The Courier, she said: “They arrived on Saturday and got given bottles of water as the cabins had no water supply.

“The kids were gutted as that meant no hot tub either.”

They went about 48 hours without water until a supply returned on Monday.

Text messages shared by guests showed Piperdam had offered “sincere apologies” for the lack of water and said staff were “trying to locate and solve the problem”.

It added there was bottled water available for guests at reception and that they could use the showers in the main building until 10pm.

The entrance to Piperdam’s leisure centre. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Meanwhile a review left by one customer on the Piperdam Tripadvisor page on Sunday claimed their break had been cancelled.

It said: “Wish I managed to actually get my trip.

“Received a phone call the day before I was due to go to cancel my trip.

“Apparently, the site had no water and didn’t have the decency to phone me a couple of days in advance in order to give me time to book something else.

“Got refunded and offered 15% off my next stay, which I impolitely declined.”

Staff claim water problems ‘resolved’

Another guest reported water problems at Piperdam at the end of July and a review on Tripadvisor posted in June also complained about there being no water – though it is unclear whether these issues were connected.

Staff at Piperdam refused to comment when contacted by The Courier on Tuesday, other than to say the water problems had been “resolved”.

Representatives for Piperdam operator Landal GreenParks have been contacted for comment.

