Business

Dundee to host Scotland’s largest economics festival for second year

The event is organised by Kairin van Sweeden and William Thomson, two Dundee University graduates, who host economics podcast Scotonomics.

By Alex Banks
Dundee Contemporary Arts hosted the opening day of the event last year. Image: DCA
Scotland’s largest Festival of Economics will return to Dundee for a second year.

The Scotonomics Festival of Economics will take place from March 22-24 next year.

Over 300 people are expected to attend the festival with tickets to paid seminars starting at £25.

Free-to-attend sessions across community spaces in Dundee will also be on offer, and all profits will be donated to community projects in the city.

The non-profit event is organised by Kairin van Sweeden and William Thomson, Dundee University graduates, who host economics podcast Scotonomics.

Dundee Contemporary Arts hosted the first day of this year’s three-day event.

Speakers at Dundee economics festival

The festival organisers say it brings together academics, activists, economists, policy-makers, politicians and “thinkers and do-ers”.

Amanda Burgauer, director of independence think tank Common Weal, is among the speakers.

She said: “I am looking forward to speaking at the Scotonomics Festival of Economics in Dundee in 2024.

“The festival attracts people who would never normally attend an event about economics.

Gillian Martin, SNP MSP for Aberdeenshire East, will talk in Dundee.

“It is a great opportunity to hear what people across Scotland think about the Scottish economy.”

Several economists from across the world will take part including Australian professor Steve Keen.

Others involved include economists Dirk Ehnts, Ann Pettifor, Clara Mattei and professor Daniela Gabor.

Further speakers include Scottish  minister for energy and the environment Gillian Martin, as well as former Green Party Australia Senator Scott Ludlam.

BBC economics correspondent Andy Verity, Nick Dearden from Global Justice Now, and the Welsh Government’s Future Generations Commissioner will also take part.

Festival of Economics ‘made its home in Dundee’

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said: “Scotland’s largest economics festival has now made its home in Dundee.

“We are delighted to welcome participants back to our city in March 2024.”

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

In the event’s first year included a conversation with former first minister Alex Salmond.

Art, comedy, film and music also take the stage alongside the talks and seminars.

Conversation