Quirky Kirriemuir home packed full of character could be yours for £220k

A quirky Kirriemuir home packed full of character has hit the market for £220,000.

The three-bedroom house on School Wynd Road in the Angus town features original features like charming wood beams, and a useful outdoor workshop.

Real estate agent Yopa says prospective buyers must view the property in-person to be able to fully appreciate its “space, style and character”.

The house is said to be “incredibly deceptive”, with more than 190 square metres of internal living space.

On the ground floor there is a cosy, cottage-style dining kitchen along with a utility room and porch.

There is also a sitting room with a gorgeous fire place, which could be used as a fourth bedroom.

Upstairs, there is a second lounge with those stunning wooden beams and bifold doors onto a balcony overlooking the courtyard.

There is also a a large master bedroom with an en-suite shower room.

Also on the upper floor are two more bedrooms, a family bathroom and a study.

The former steading, which dates back to the mid-19th century, was converted in the early 2000s and has retained many of its original features.

It also has gas central heating and a mix of double and single glazing.

Outside, there is a workshop which is an ideal space for those working from home or requiring extra storage.

There is also plenty of outdoor space, with a courtyard garden and private driveway.

The Kirriemuir home is currently on the market for offers over £220,000.

It is one of several interesting properties for sale in the Tayside area, including a tiered Broughty Ferry home with stunning floor-to-ceiling windows.

In Perthshire, an estate with a 16-bedroom property and private pond in Comrie is on the market for nearly £7 million.