Quirky Kirriemuir home packed full of character could be yours for £220k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Quirky Kirriemuir home packed full of character could be yours for £220k

The three-bedroom house features charming wood beams and a useful outdoor workshop. 

By Poppy Watson
The master bedroom in kirriemuir house for sale.
The house features wood beams throughout. Image: Yopa Angus.

A quirky Kirriemuir home packed full of character has hit the market for £220,000.

The three-bedroom house on School Wynd Road in the Angus town features original features like charming wood beams, and a useful outdoor workshop.

Real estate agent Yopa says prospective buyers must view the property in-person to be able to fully appreciate its “space, style and character”.

The house is situated on School Wynd Road in Kirriemuir. I
The house is situated on School Wynd Road in Kirriemuir. Image: Yopa Angus.
The house has a courtyard.
The property features an outdoor courtyard. Image: Yopa Angus

The house is said to be “incredibly deceptive”, with more than 190 square metres of internal living space.

On the ground floor there is a cosy, cottage-style dining kitchen along with a utility room and porch.

There is also a sitting room with a gorgeous fire place, which could be used as a fourth bedroom.

The dining kitchen area is spaciou
The dining kitchen area is spacious. Image: Yopa Angus
The dining kitchen area is spaciou
The house is full of character. Image: Yopa Angus
The downstairs living room
The downstairs living room could be turned into a fourth bedroom. Image: Yopa Angus
The downstairs living room features a beautiful stove
The downstairs living room features a beautiful stove. Image: Yopa Angus
The utility room.
The utility room. Image: Yopa Angus

Upstairs, there is a second lounge with those stunning wooden beams and bifold doors onto a balcony overlooking the courtyard.

There is also a a large master bedroom with an en-suite shower room.

The upstairs living room has a balcony.
The upstairs living room has a balcony. Image: Yopa Angus
The upstairs living room
The house is on the market for offers over £220,000. Image: Yopa Angus.
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Yopa Angus
The en-suite shower room.
The en-suite shower room. Image: Yopa Angus

Also on the upper floor are two more bedrooms, a family bathroom and a study.

The former steading, which dates back to the mid-19th century, was converted in the early 2000s and has retained many of its original features.

It also has gas central heating and a mix of double and single glazing.

One of three bedrooms.
One of three bedrooms. Image: Yopa Angus
One of three bedrooms.
The house was built in the mid-19th century. Image: Yoga Angus
The family bathroom. I
The family bathroom. Image: Yopa Angus

Outside, there is a workshop which is an ideal space for those working from home or requiring extra storage.

There is also plenty of outdoor space, with a courtyard garden and private driveway.

The study is great for people working from home
The study is great for people working from home. Image: Yopa Angus
The study is great for people working from home
There is plenty of space. Image: Yopa Angus
The outdoor courtyard.
The outdoor courtyard. Image: Yopa Angus

The Kirriemuir home is currently on the market for offers over £220,000.

It is one of several interesting properties for sale in the Tayside area, including a tiered Broughty Ferry home with stunning floor-to-ceiling windows.

In Perthshire, an estate with a 16-bedroom property and private pond in Comrie is on the market for nearly £7 million.

More from Property

Lawers House in Comrie.
Spectacular Perthshire estate on the market for £6.75m
Modern tiered house comes to Market in Broughty Ferry
Tiered Broughty Ferry home with stunning floor-to-ceiling windows and underfloor heating hits the market
Mount Melville House East has wonderful stonework.
Historic home near St Andrews has beautiful stonework and cobbled courtyard
Glendarcey House in Gleneagles village.
Gleneagles mansion with jacuzzi and sauna could be yours for £2m
Thorter Row. Image: Google maps
Neighbours object to new short term let planned in Dundee's City Quay
The property is situated on Methil High Street. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland
Fife flat in 'prime location' on the market for less than £40k
This nicely done up house in Broughty Ferry was the most viewed TSPC property in July.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in July
The new holiday homes at Fairmont St Andrews enjoy fine views. Image: Fairmont St Andrews.
Fairmont St Andrews launches pair of £5k a night luxury holiday homes
House for sale at East Fergus Place, Kirkcaldy
Inside Gordon Brown's former Kirkcaldy home - now a seven-bedroom villa
The Old Manse at Farleyer
Stunning Highland Perthshire house and separate steading on sale for £1.4 million