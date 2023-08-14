Spectacular Perthshire estate on the market for £6.75m

An estate with a 16-bedroom property and private pond in Comrie is on the market for over £6 million.

lawe, located off the A85 in west Perthshire, boasts a residential home comprising 16 bedrooms – seven of which have an en-suite.

In total, the mansion has 14 bathrooms.

The £6.75m estate is on the Highland Fringe while still close to Crieff and Perth.

Lawers House, built in the 19th century, is over three storeys and has seven reception rooms – including a billiards room – a large office wing and a ballroom with a restored ceiling mural.

There is also a gun room and there are low ground shooting rights attached to the estate.

The land features a stable complex with adjoining paddocks and equestrian yard, as well as a swimming pool and private pond with a boathouse.

On arrival, the standout feature is the vast courtyard complete with a grand clocktower.

The estate also has a tennis court and a Victorian walled garden with a heated glasshouse.

The owner of the estate can also host guests, with a further eight residential properties on the site.

It is legal to fish on the land, with single bank salmon fishing available on the River Earn.

This 644-acre estate is on the market for £6.75 million.

