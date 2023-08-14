Spectacular Perthshire estate on the market for £6.75m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Spectacular Perthshire estate on the market for £6.75m

Lawers Estate, located in Comrie, boasts a 16-bedroom house, stable and private pond.

By Chloe Burrell
Lawers House in Comrie.
Lawers Estate in Comrie. Image: Bidwells

An estate with a 16-bedroom property and private pond in Comrie is on the market for over £6 million.

lawe, located off the A85 in west Perthshire, boasts a residential home comprising 16 bedrooms – seven of which have an en-suite.

In total, the mansion has 14 bathrooms.

The £6.75m estate is on the Highland Fringe while still close to Crieff and Perth.

Lawers House, built in the 19th century, is over three storeys and has seven reception rooms – including a billiards room – a large office wing and a ballroom with a restored ceiling mural.

The Lawers Estate has a swimming pool.
The Lawers Estate features a swimming pool. Image: Bidwells
Swimming pool on Lawers Estate.
A pool perfect for taking a dip. Image: Bidwells
Inside one of the bedrooms in Lawers House.
Inside one of the 16 bedrooms in Lawers House. Image: Bidwells
Inside one of the bedrooms in Lawers House.
Seven of the bedrooms have an en-suite. Image: Bidwells
Inside one of the bedrooms in Lawers House.
The bedrooms are spacious. Image: Bidwells

There is also a gun room and there are low ground shooting rights attached to the estate.

The dining room in Lawers House.
The dining room. Image: Bidwells
One of the sitting rooms in Lawers House.
The property has seven reception rooms. Image: Bidwells

The land features a stable complex with adjoining paddocks and equestrian yard, as well as a swimming pool and private pond with a boathouse.

Grand Perthshire estate on the market for over £6m

The stable complex on Lawers Estate.
The estate comes complete with a stable complex with adjoining paddocks. Image: Bidwells
Equestrian yard on Lawers Estate.
The equestrian yard. Image: Bidwells
The clocktower on Lawers Estate.
The magnificent clocktower can be seen on arrival to the estate. Image: Bidwells
Lawers House.
The mansion is over three storeys. Image: Bidwells

On arrival, the standout feature is the vast courtyard complete with a grand clocktower.

The estate also has a tennis court and a Victorian walled garden with a heated glasshouse.

The owner of the estate can also host guests, with a further eight residential properties on the site.

Residential property on Lawers Estate.
One of the eight residential properties on the Lawers Estate. Image: Bidwells
Inside a cottage on Lawers Estate.
The inside of Gardener’s Cottage on the estate. Image: Bidwells
Residential property on the Lawers Estate.
Plenty of space for guests on the estate. Image: Bidwells
Inside residential property on Lawers Estate.
Inside cottage on the estate. Image: Bidwells

It is legal to fish on the land, with single bank salmon fishing available on the River Earn.

This 644-acre estate is on the market for £6.75 million.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a Gleneagles mansion with both a jacuzzi and sauna is on sale for offers over £2 million.

More from Property

Modern tiered house comes to Market in Broughty Ferry
Tiered Broughty Ferry home with stunning floor-to-ceiling windows and underfloor heating hits the market
Mount Melville House East has wonderful stonework.
Historic home near St Andrews has beautiful stonework and cobbled courtyard
Glendarcey House in Gleneagles village.
Gleneagles mansion with jacuzzi and sauna could be yours for £2m
Thorter Row. Image: Google maps
Neighbours object to new short term let planned in Dundee's City Quay
The property is situated on Methil High Street. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland
Fife flat in 'prime location' on the market for less than £40k
This nicely done up house in Broughty Ferry was the most viewed TSPC property in July.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in July
The new holiday homes at Fairmont St Andrews enjoy fine views. Image: Fairmont St Andrews.
Fairmont St Andrews launches pair of £5k a night luxury holiday homes
House for sale at East Fergus Place, Kirkcaldy
Inside Gordon Brown's former Kirkcaldy home - now a seven-bedroom villa
The Old Manse at Farleyer
Stunning Highland Perthshire house and separate steading on sale for £1.4 million
The former Dun Primary School building, now a house
Inside 1850s former Angus school turned £500k home - featuring old canteen and toilet…

Conversation