Gleneagles mansion with jacuzzi and sauna could be yours for £2m

A mansion with a jacuzzi and a sauna in Gleneagles is on the market for £2 million.

Located on a private street, the property is situated within walking distance of the famous Gleneagles Hotel and golf courses.

Glendarcey House boasts five bedrooms with en suites, walk-in wardrobes, jacuzzi and plenty of privacy.

Downstairs includes a large kitchen with fitted ovens and an island sink in the middle.

It is attached to the living room that is in the middle of the property.

The ground floor also has a family room, gymnasium, utility room and sauna.

Upstairs houses all five of the bright and vibrant bedrooms in the property.

They each feature their own walk-in wardrobe changing areas and en suite bath and shower rooms.

All the windows are triple-glazed, ensuring the heat stays in during the winter.

The master bedroom has a balcony with views into the back garden.

The house is described by estate agent Rettie as “an exceptional contemporary house”.

Glendarcey House is on the market for offers over £2m.

