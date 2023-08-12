Property Gleneagles mansion with jacuzzi and sauna could be yours for £2m The property is situated near the famous Gleneagles Hotel. By Kieran Webster August 12 2023, 5.56am Share Gleneagles mansion with jacuzzi and sauna could be yours for £2m Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4628344/gleneagles-mansion-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment Glendarcey House in Gleneagles village. Image: Rettie. A mansion with a jacuzzi and a sauna in Gleneagles is on the market for £2 million. Located on a private street, the property is situated within walking distance of the famous Gleneagles Hotel and golf courses. Glendarcey House boasts five bedrooms with en suites, walk-in wardrobes, jacuzzi and plenty of privacy. The £2million house in Gleneagles. Image: Rettie. A staircase as you enter the property. Image: Rettie. The property has a large kitchen with an island. Image: Rettie. The living room at the heart of the property. Image: Rettie. The garden room. Image: Rettie. Downstairs includes a large kitchen with fitted ovens and an island sink in the middle. It is attached to the living room that is in the middle of the property. The ground floor also has a family room, gymnasium, utility room and sauna. Glendarcey House also has a sauna. Image: Rettie. One of the property’s five bedrooms. Image: Rettie. All the bedrooms feature changing areas. Image: Rettie. The bedrooms also all have their own en suites. Image: Rettie. A jacuzzi in one of the bathrooms. Image: Rettie. Upstairs houses all five of the bright and vibrant bedrooms in the property. They each feature their own walk-in wardrobe changing areas and en suite bath and shower rooms. All the windows are triple-glazed, ensuring the heat stays in during the winter. The master bedroom has a balcony with views into the back garden. A balcony at the back of the property. Image: Rettie. Glendarcey House has a sizeable back garden. Image: Rettie. Plenty of room for cars in the triple garage. Image: Rettie. The house is described by estate agent Rettie as “an exceptional contemporary house”. Glendarcey House is on the market for offers over £2m. Elsewhere in Perthshire, the former home of a Titanic survivor, near Scone, is also on the market.
