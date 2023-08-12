Gleneagles mansion with jacuzzi and sauna could be yours for £2m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gleneagles mansion with jacuzzi and sauna could be yours for £2m

The property is situated near the famous Gleneagles Hotel.

By Kieran Webster
Glendarcey House in Gleneagles village.
Glendarcey House in Gleneagles village. Image: Rettie.

A mansion with a jacuzzi and a sauna in Gleneagles is on the market for £2 million.

Located on a private street, the property is situated within walking distance of the famous Gleneagles Hotel and golf courses.

Glendarcey House boasts five bedrooms with en suites, walk-in wardrobes, jacuzzi and plenty of privacy.

An aerial view of the mansion for sale in Gleneagles.
The £2million house in Gleneagles. Image: Rettie.
A staircase as you enter the property. Image: Rettie.
The kitchen inside the mansion for sale in Gleneagles.
The property has a large kitchen with an island. Image: Rettie.
The living room at the heart of the property. Image: Rettie.
The garden room. Image: Rettie.

Downstairs includes a large kitchen with fitted ovens and an island sink in the middle.

It is attached to the living room that is in the middle of the property.

The ground floor also has a family room, gymnasium, utility room and sauna.

Glendarcey House also has a sauna. Image: Rettie.
One of the bedrooms in the Gleneagles mansion
One of the property’s five bedrooms. Image: Rettie.
All the bedrooms feature changing areas. Image: Rettie.
The bedrooms also all have their own en suites. Image: Rettie.
Inside on of the bathrooms in the mansion
A jacuzzi in one of the bathrooms. Image: Rettie.

Upstairs houses all five of the bright and vibrant bedrooms in the property.

They each feature their own walk-in wardrobe changing areas and en suite bath and shower rooms.

All the windows are triple-glazed, ensuring the heat stays in during the winter.

The master bedroom has a balcony with views into the back garden.

A balcony at the back of the property. Image: Rettie.
The back garden of the mansion in Gleneagles.
Glendarcey House has a sizeable back garden. Image: Rettie.
Plenty of room for cars in the triple garage at the mansion in Gleneagles
Plenty of room for cars in the triple garage. Image: Rettie.

The house is described by estate agent Rettie as “an exceptional contemporary house”.

Glendarcey House is on the market for offers over £2m.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, the former home of a Titanic survivor, near Scone, is also on the market.

