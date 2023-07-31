Former Perthshire home of Titanic disaster survivor hits the market

The former Perthshire home of a worker who survived the Titanic disaster has hit the market.

C-listed Stormont, in Scone, is up for sale fore more than £565,000.

The home, set in nearly half-an-acre of attractive private grounds, was once the home of Harold Bride – a junior wireless operator on board the Titanic.

Bride lived at Stormont from 1934-1944 and a blue plaque commemorates this.

He was the junior wireless operator on the Titanic, assisting in sending out distress signals when the ship sank on its maiden voyage in April 1912.

Wireless operator survived Titanic disaster

Bride was swept into the sea but managed to climb onto an upturned lifeboat with 30 other people.

They kept the collapsing lifeboat afloat all night until they were eventually rescued by RMS Carpathia the following day.

Bride suffered frostbite and a sprained ankle, but later recovered sufficiently to help the Carpathia’s wireless operator transmit a large number of personal messages from the survivors of the Titanic disaster.

The family home boasts two generous reception rooms and four well-proportioned bedrooms.

The sitting room features an open fireplace and dual aspect windows overlooking a well appointed garden and views across the Perthshire countryside.

There is a gravel parking area as well as a stone-built garage providing ample storage space.

Iain Paterson from Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “Stormont represents a fantastic opportunity for a rural lifestyle.

“The property’s charm has been preserved through the array of original features including sash and case windows.

“Scone is an incredibly picturesque part of Highland Perthshire, offering a great community vibe.

“It is the perfect base for families keen on outdoor pursuits and a rural way of life.”

Situated on Mansfield Road in Scone, Stormont is for sale for offers over £565,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a home which comes with a post office and shop is on the market near Aberfeldy.

The Courier has previously explored Dundee’s links to the Titanic disaster.