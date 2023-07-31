Former Perthshire home of Titanic disaster survivor hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Perthshire home of Titanic disaster survivor hits the market

Stormont was once the home of the ship's wireless operator, Harold Bride, who sent distress signals as it sank.

By Neil Henderson
general view of Stormont and the surrounding garden.
Stormont in Scone has links to the Titanic disaster. Image: Galbraith Property Consultants

The former Perthshire home of a worker who survived the Titanic disaster has hit the market.

C-listed Stormont, in Scone, is up for sale fore more than £565,000.

The home, set in nearly half-an-acre of attractive private grounds, was once the home of Harold Bride – a junior wireless operator on board the Titanic.

Bride lived at Stormont from 1934-1944 and a blue plaque commemorates this.

He was the junior wireless operator on the Titanic, assisting in sending out distress signals when the ship sank on its maiden voyage in April 1912.

Wireless operator survived Titanic disaster

Bride was swept into the sea but managed to climb onto an upturned lifeboat with 30 other people.

They kept the collapsing lifeboat afloat all night until they were eventually rescued by RMS Carpathia the following day.

Bride suffered frostbite and a sprained ankle, but later recovered sufficiently to help the Carpathia’s wireless operator transmit a large number of personal messages from the survivors of the Titanic disaster.

Outside view of Stormont in Scone, which has links to the Titanic disaster
Stormont was once the home of Titanic wireless operator Harold Bride. Image: Galbraith
A plaque at Stormont in Scone, which has links to the Titanic disaster
A plaque marking Harold Bride’s links to the Scone home. Image: Galbraith
The garden area at Stormont in Scone, which has links to the Titanic disaster
Stormont has extensive gardens. Image: Galbraith
The gardens at Stormont in Scone, which has links to the Titanic disaster
More of the green space outside Stormont. Image: Galbraith

The family home boasts two generous reception rooms and four well-proportioned bedrooms.

The sitting room features an open fireplace and dual aspect windows overlooking a well appointed garden and views across the Perthshire countryside.

There is a gravel parking area as well as a stone-built garage providing ample storage space.

The dining room at Stormont in Scone, which has links to the Titanic disaster
The dining room. Image: Galbraith
A reception area at Stormont in Scone, which has links to the Titanic disaster
One of two reception areas at Stormont. Image: Galbraith

Iain Paterson from Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “Stormont represents a fantastic opportunity for a rural lifestyle.

“The property’s charm has been preserved through the array of original features including sash and case windows.

“Scone is an incredibly picturesque part of Highland Perthshire, offering a great community vibe.

The living room at Stormont in Scone, which has links to the Titanic disaster
The living room at Stormont Image: Galbraith
A bedroom at Stormont in Scone, which has links to the Titanic disaster
One of the property’s bedrooms. Image: Galbraith
Harold Bride. Photo: Granger/Shutterstock.

“It is the perfect base for families keen on outdoor pursuits and a rural way of life.”

Situated on Mansfield Road in Scone, Stormont is for sale for offers over £565,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a home which comes with a post office and shop is on the market near Aberfeldy.

The Courier has previously explored Dundee’s links to the Titanic disaster.

