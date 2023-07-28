Chance to buy home with post office and shop in heart of Perthshire village

A three-bedroom Perthshire home – with a shop included – has recently gone up for sale.

The Strathtay Post Office, near Aberfeldy, is on the market for £450,000 and is suitable for anyone looking to take over a business.

According to property agent, Strutt and Parker, the shop is suitable to be used as a “thriving business” or, with the right planning permission, more living space.

The unique property is situated in the heart of Strathtay.

As you enter the property, a welcoming landing awaits, with access to the living and dinning area.

The living room boasts a wood fire stove, and the dinning room lead through to the kitchen.

There is plenty of room for cooking in the kitchen, which comes with modern integrated appliances.

Upstairs houses two double-bedrooms and the master bedroom as well as the family bathroom.

The master bedroom has a cast-iron fire place and all bedrooms have integrated storage.

Other features include oil central heating and office space for the shop.

The home is located next to Strathtay Parish Church and is on sale for offers over £450,000.

It is one of a number of unique and interesting properties on sale throughout Tayside and Fife.

This includes a £1.2million home with a riverside setting and 22 acres of land for sale in rural Perthshire.