Home Lifestyle Property

Chance to buy home with post office and shop in heart of Perthshire village

This three-bedroom home is ideal for those who want to run their own shop.

By Kieran Webster
The front of Strathtay Post Office and shop.
The Strathtay Post Office is up for sale. Image: Strutt and Parker.

A three-bedroom Perthshire home – with a shop included – has recently gone up for sale.

The Strathtay Post Office, near Aberfeldy, is on the market for £450,000 and is suitable for anyone looking to take over a business.

According to property agent, Strutt and Parker, the shop is suitable to be used as a “thriving business” or, with the right planning permission, more living space.

An aerial view of the shop
The house and shop is in the heart of Strathtay. Image: Strutt and Parker.
The generous sized living room which includes a fire place
A generous-sized living room on the ground floor. Image: Strutt and Parker.
The dinning room
The dinning room. Image: Strutt and Parker.

The unique property is situated in the heart of Strathtay.

As you enter the property, a welcoming landing awaits, with access to the living and dinning area.

The living room boasts a wood fire stove, and the dinning room lead through to the kitchen.

There is plenty of room for cooking in the kitchen, which comes with modern integrated appliances.

The kitchen with integrated appliances
There is plenty of room for cooking in the kitchen. Image: Strutt and Parker.
The master bedroom
Upstairs, you will find the master bedroom. Image: Strutt and Parker.
The family bathroom
The family bathroom. Image: Strutt and Parker.
The double bedroom
A double bedroom. Image: Strutt and Parker.

Upstairs houses two double-bedrooms and the master bedroom as well as the family bathroom.

The master bedroom has a cast-iron fire place and all bedrooms have integrated storage.

Other features include oil central heating and office space for the shop.

The second double bedroom
Despite showing a single bed, this is a double bedroom. Image: Strutt and Parker.
The shop
The property includes a thriving business. Image: Strutt and Parker.
The backgarden
Plenty of space to relax in the back garden. Image: Strutt and Parker.
Back entrance to the garden. Image: Strutt and Parker.

The home is located next to Strathtay Parish Church and is on sale for offers over £450,000.

It is one of a number of unique and interesting properties on sale throughout Tayside and Fife.

This includes a £1.2million home with a riverside setting and 22 acres of land for sale in rural Perthshire.

