Proposal for 20 new holiday homes on Loch Rannoch Marina

It includes two flats for staff accommodation, a reception and a laundry room.

By Chloe Burrell
Architect picture of the proposed development at Loch Rannoch Marina.
Plans have been lodged for 20 holiday apartments at Loch Rannoch Marina. Image: Loch Rannoch Estate Limited.

A plan has been lodged for the erection of 20 holiday apartments at Loch Rannoch Marina in Kinloch Rannoch.

The proposal has been submitted by the Loch Rannoch Hotel and Estate, a popular location for a family-friendly holiday.

The company has asked Perth and Kinross Council for permission to erect two blocks of one and two-bed units on the land.

To implement this, existing redundant buildings on the marina will be demolished.

The plan also includes two apartments reserved for staff accommodation, a reception and a laundry room.

Architect picture of proposal development at Loch Rannoch Marina.
The proposal includes staff accommodation, reception and laundry room. Image: Loch Rannoch Estate Limited.

The Perthshire hotel was saved back in 2020 after the crisis-hit Macdonald Group announced it would be cutting around 1,800 jobs across the UK.

Loch Rannoch Estate Limited purchased the landmark and carried out a refurbishment that has seen the return of traditional Victorian features.

It is hoped the new proposal will form part of the next phase of the redevelopment and “create a high-quality visitor destination that will boost economic growth in a sustainable manner”.

Currently, the land in front of the hotel is used for the boathouse and a gym.

20 holiday apartments planned

If the plan is approved, the gym will be relocated to the other side of the on-site swimming pool and the boathouse to the other side of the marina.

Eight parking spaces are also available, but the proposal includes the expansion of this to 24.

Locals have taken to social media to express their view on the proposal.

One said: “Great to see investment and development into the area, safeguarding employment and helping fragile rural economies.

“I hope this project gets the full support of the local people, it most certainly deserves it.”

Architect picture of proposal development at Loch Rannoch Marina.
An impression of what the accommodation will look like. Image: Loch Rannoch Estate Limited.

Another said: “Not a bad thing as it will bring more money to the area.

“One concern would be the road going round to it from the village.

“It’s narrow in some places. Fine if everybody drives safely.”

One resident commented on the “creeping urbanisation” of the Highlands.

He said: “Be careful what you wish for.

“The creeping urbanisation of the Highlands can eventually destroy its attraction and the economic advantage will end up elsewhere.”

The Loch Rannoch Conservation Association has been contacted for comment.

