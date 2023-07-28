‘Enjoy being stoned, enjoy being high, but ensure you make good music’: Cult rockers Alabama 3 set to bring anti-establishment sounds to Dundee venue

Instantly recognisable as the band who penned the song used in the opening credits of The Sopranos, Alabama 3 have been around for almost three decades.

It’s probably equally well known, however, that the genre-bending outfit are neither a trio nor from the south-eastern American state from which they take their name.

Widely regarded as a London band, or “collective” as they prefer to refer to themselves, the musical renegades, were actually founded by a Scotsman in the shape of the late Jake Black, who died in 2019, and Wales-born Rob Spragg.

Both were ravers in the early ’90s and came up with the previously unexplored idea of mixing country music with acid house, initially using the bizarre moniker The First Presleyterian Church Of Elvis The Divine.

Of course, that mouthful of a name was never likely to catch on, and the snappier Alabama 3 swiftly followed.

What did remain from those drug-fuelled first steps were the duo’s stage names, with Black and Spragg regaling in the pseudonyms Dr D Wayne Love and Larry Love for the next quarter century.

Sopranos theme song sale was economic suicide

Always something of a cult band rather than a commercially successful proposition, their Sopranos-linked hip-hop offering Woke Up This Morning, which contains a sample of blues great Howlin’ Wolf, narrowly missed the Top 75 when it originally appeared in 1997 – and, incredibly, fared no better in the wake of being used as the theme to the iconic series when it was rereleased in 2000.

Perhaps more tragically, in an act of economic suicide, the anarchic collective sold their song to American television network HBO for a mere $500 before the show hit the screens.

In actual fact, Alabama 3’s biggest hit by some distance is still the 1998 reissue of the track Ain’t Goin’ To Goa from their debut album, which peaked at No 40.

Since that maiden LP, 1996’s Exile On Coldharbour Lane, they’ve been nothing if not prolific, with a further 11 full-length studio offerings following up to the 2016 set Blues.

Following Black’s premature passing in 2019, the festival favourites returned with their Step 13 opus – written in lockdown – in September 2021.

That album had added poignancy thanks to the inclusion of vocals recorded by the Scot a week before he died – and it’s clear that Alabama 3 are intent on keeping their co-founder with them.

‘D Wayne has not died but has just moved to another level’

As Spragg puts it: “We are great believers in coke-like supremacy and Elvis is our Lord – so D Wayne has not died but has just moved to another level.”

It’s hard to know how serious the singer is about such off-the-wall views and his role-playing shenanigans, but it’s an act – if it is one – that he’s kept up for so long now that it’s become second nature.

“We’re a cult without a leader, which means that every fan who arrives at our gigs could potentially be the next messiah,” he adds, enigmatically.

“We put power back into the hands of the audience, something that nobody else is doing. Even pre-pandemic, the dynamic between the band and the crowd was fascinating, so what happens now will be interesting.

“I hope Alabama 3 can be the balm to heal our yesterday.”

Currently a nine-piece, their 14th album Cold War Classics Vol 2 is due to drop imminently and, as ever, drug influences can explain a lot about their music and outlook.

“It’s important for youngsters to learn that rock’n’roll is rock’n’roll and one has to abide by certain scriptures,” Spragg explains.

“Enjoy being stoned, enjoy being high, but ensure you make good music. The world needs that at the moment.”

Despite frequently coming across as a combo who celebrate hedonism above all else, the paradox at the heart of Alabama 3 is that they’ve always maintained a staunchly political aspect to their anti-establishment stance.

“Presenting yourself to the world as some kind of narcotic Marxism with an acid-house-country vent, that would always be contrary,” Spragg declares.

“The powers that be would have stopped us unless our songs were that good that we made the hit parade.”

Alabama 3 will play Beat Generator in Dundee on July 29. tickets-scotland.com