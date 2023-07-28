CHLOE BURRELL: Perthshire Brass helped me feel at home in Fair City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home News Perth & Kinross

CHLOE BURRELL: Perthshire Brass helped me feel at home in Fair City

The partnership between Perth and the town of Aschaffenburg in Bavaria, Germany, has existed for 67 years and Perthshire Brass help keep this bond alive.

Chloe Burrell, Harrison Porritt, Leah Menzies and Melissa Thomson enjoy a beer garden in the sun.
Chloe Burrell, Harrison Porritt, Leah Menzies and Melissa Thomson enjoy a beer garden in the sun. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson.
By Chloe Burrell

I have a vivid memory of being nine years old and picking up a cornet for the first time – it was gold, heavy and beautiful.

I suppose it was only natural I would become a brass musician as my mum had played the tenor horn in school.

What I didn’t know was how big a part of my life it would become, both as a school child growing up in Livingston and as an adult living a new life in Perth.

Despite playing throughout high school, when I left for university to pursue my dream of being a reporter, being a musician fell to the side.

I moved to Perth in January last year to live with my partner – and I was terrified.

A brand new city where I didn’t know anyone presented with it a challenging feat but I decided to dive in headfirst.

Perth and Aschaffenburg twinned for 67 years

My partner told me about the brilliant Perthshire Brass and encouraged me to pick up an instrument once more, as a way of meeting people and getting back into a hobby I had once loved.

I have never looked back.

When I got the opportunity to then go on tour with the band to Aschaffenburg, Bavaria, I leapt at the chance.

L-R: Chloe Burrell, Harry Cooper and Leah Menzies
Chloe Burrell with fellow cornet players Harry Cooper and Leah Menzies. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson.
L-R: Harry Cooper, Harrison Porritt, Leah Menzies, Chloe Burrell and Lena Heisz-Erdelyi.
The back row cornet section: Harry Cooper, Harrison Porritt, Leah Menzies, Chloe Burrell and Lena Heisz-Erdelyi. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson.

The partnership between Perth and Aschaffenburg has existed for 67 years and Perthshire Brass help keep this bond alive.

We performed a total of 10 concerts in five days.

As we blasted out the notable sounds of Loch Lomond, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and Gimme Some Lovin’, each of us watched as the locals’ faces lit up with joy.

They may have struggled to understand us quick-paced Scots – but they understood the music.

A concert that will go down in history

What an honour it was to perform at a wedding, with guests rushing to sing along as we played Hey Jude by The Beatles in the small courtyard.

A concert that will go down in history was when we performed at a civic reception outside the Theaterplatz in the centre of town.

As well as a small party of councillors from both Perth and Aschaffenburg, Lord Provost Xander McDade had travelled to attend the event.

He spoke about the importance of the relationship between the two and how he is sure the twinning will continue to thrive.

Perthshire Brass.
Perthshire Brass enjoy an evening with Melomania. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson.
Perthshire Brass in Aschaffenburg.
Perthshire Brass performed at the civic reception in Aschaffenburg. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

I was suddenly overcome with pride. Playing a small part in this celebration was a memory I will cherish.

We joined up with the Spessart Highlander pipe band, as well as a Croatian wind band, to play a rendition of Highland Cathedral, proof that music is a universal language.

The tour was full of spontaneous moments of magic, from performing for (and hopefully inspiring) school children, a night spent playing traditional Bavarian games with German group Melomania and playing in two beer gardens as the sun started to set.

Band helps me feel at home in Perth

I could see the impact the band had on the town as we went from gig to gig, from the elderly people who danced with each other as we played to the children who quickly picked up the moves to Proud Mary.

This band has also had a personal impact on me.

It has helped me make Perth a home and find a sense of achievement that can only be found by playing music.

Perthshire Brass has provided a community of like-minded people, a network of support that is second to none and a second family.

The vast majority of the players in Perthshire Brass graduated from the ranks of the junior band.

The youngsters relaunch on August 13 and there is still space for new members to join.

I would encourage any young brass or percussion players to sign up and that may well be your first step towards our next journey to Aschaffenburg in 2026.

Chloe Burrell.
Chloe enjoys a stein in Aschaffenburg. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

Never underestimate the impact you may have on someone and the happiness you can provide.

Music can bring us together and in a world that is plagued with struggle, I think that is needed more than ever.

More from Perth & Kinross

Architect picture of the proposed development at Loch Rannoch Marina.
Proposal for 20 new holiday homes on Loch Rannoch Marina
The front of Strathtay Post Office and shop.
Chance to buy home with post office and shop in heart of Perthshire village
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ronald Craik, accused of hit and run at Rait Picture shows; Ronald Craik, accused of hit and run at Rait. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 26/06/2023
Van driver who struck two children on Perthshire road handed ‘minimum’ ban
Coupar Angus farmer Gordon Douglas reveals how bowel cancer screening saved his life.
Dundee and Perthshire bowel cancer survivors share screening stories
To go with story by Adele Merson. Green transport spokesman Mark Ruskell is not in favour of dualling the entire A9. Picture shows; Green transport spokesman Mark Ruskell.. N/A . Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
A9 dualling: Green politician suggests ‘roundabouts' and safety changes in place of promised full…
packed hall at Taymouth Castle meeting.
Taymouth Castle 'billionaires playground' will not be allowed to become a gated community
Angus Forbes at home.
Perthshire Tory councillor upset new rules may end his holidays to US
Artist impression of Wild Hearth Bakery's retail premises in Drummond Street, Comrie.
Wild Hearth Bakery set to open long-awaited shop in Comrie
Councillor Claire McLaren.
Frustration as Google Maps diverts A9 traffic through Perthshire villages
Jo Wilson with fellow Sky Sports presenter Julian Warren.
Perth's Sky Sports host Jo Wilson says going viral in Turkey helped her through…