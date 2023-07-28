CHLOE BURRELL: Perthshire Brass helped me feel at home in Fair City

I have a vivid memory of being nine years old and picking up a cornet for the first time – it was gold, heavy and beautiful.

I suppose it was only natural I would become a brass musician as my mum had played the tenor horn in school.

What I didn’t know was how big a part of my life it would become, both as a school child growing up in Livingston and as an adult living a new life in Perth.

Despite playing throughout high school, when I left for university to pursue my dream of being a reporter, being a musician fell to the side.

I moved to Perth in January last year to live with my partner – and I was terrified.

A brand new city where I didn’t know anyone presented with it a challenging feat but I decided to dive in headfirst.

Perth and Aschaffenburg twinned for 67 years

My partner told me about the brilliant Perthshire Brass and encouraged me to pick up an instrument once more, as a way of meeting people and getting back into a hobby I had once loved.

I have never looked back.

When I got the opportunity to then go on tour with the band to Aschaffenburg, Bavaria, I leapt at the chance.

The partnership between Perth and Aschaffenburg has existed for 67 years and Perthshire Brass help keep this bond alive.

We performed a total of 10 concerts in five days.

As we blasted out the notable sounds of Loch Lomond, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and Gimme Some Lovin’, each of us watched as the locals’ faces lit up with joy.

They may have struggled to understand us quick-paced Scots – but they understood the music.

A concert that will go down in history

What an honour it was to perform at a wedding, with guests rushing to sing along as we played Hey Jude by The Beatles in the small courtyard.

A concert that will go down in history was when we performed at a civic reception outside the Theaterplatz in the centre of town.

As well as a small party of councillors from both Perth and Aschaffenburg, Lord Provost Xander McDade had travelled to attend the event.

He spoke about the importance of the relationship between the two and how he is sure the twinning will continue to thrive.

I was suddenly overcome with pride. Playing a small part in this celebration was a memory I will cherish.

We joined up with the Spessart Highlander pipe band, as well as a Croatian wind band, to play a rendition of Highland Cathedral, proof that music is a universal language.

The tour was full of spontaneous moments of magic, from performing for (and hopefully inspiring) school children, a night spent playing traditional Bavarian games with German group Melomania and playing in two beer gardens as the sun started to set.

Band helps me feel at home in Perth

I could see the impact the band had on the town as we went from gig to gig, from the elderly people who danced with each other as we played to the children who quickly picked up the moves to Proud Mary.

This band has also had a personal impact on me.

It has helped me make Perth a home and find a sense of achievement that can only be found by playing music.

Perthshire Brass has provided a community of like-minded people, a network of support that is second to none and a second family.

The vast majority of the players in Perthshire Brass graduated from the ranks of the junior band.

The youngsters relaunch on August 13 and there is still space for new members to join.

I would encourage any young brass or percussion players to sign up and that may well be your first step towards our next journey to Aschaffenburg in 2026.

Never underestimate the impact you may have on someone and the happiness you can provide.

Music can bring us together and in a world that is plagued with struggle, I think that is needed more than ever.