Dan Peña sets sights on job as CEO for the SNP

Dan Peña is perhaps most famous for being the Trillion Dollar Man, a nickname he earned as the result of allegedly producing more than a trillion dollars of equity/value for businesses.

But the entrepreneur and success coach has also lived in Angus for almost 40 years, where his home, the 15th century Guthrie Castle, sits on an estate spanning 156 acres.

Now, he wants to carve out a political career in Scotland, a country that is close to his heart. His mission is to ‘Make Angus great again’, an ambition he discusses in more detail on his website.

Here, Dan Peña shares an open letter to the SNP.

To Whom It May Concern:

My name is Dan Peña and I have lived in Scotland since 1984. I carry a UK and USA passport. My daughter was born here and my two sons began their education here at Dundee High. It was love at first sight when I saw the lovely countryside of Angus – and my feelings have not changed in almost 40 years. I live here and my heart is here.

As a proud resident of Scotland, I am respectfully applying for the CEO job of the SNP. I know there is no one in Scotland more capable than myself to extricate you from the tough spot you are currently in. There may not be many in the entire world with the experience required willing to do the task for £95,000!

Though I have almost 40 years’ experience as a chairman and CEO of much larger organisations, I assure you that I have the requisite skills, experience, time and proximity to stop your financial and morale bleeding. No one you would hire at £95,000 has the ability to dig the SNP out of the current hole it is in!

Attached is my abbreviated work and employment profile.

I am sending a less traditional profile because my long career of endeavours have overlapped a great deal, meaning I was CEO and chairman of various entities simultaneously. Having created well over a trillion dollars in equity and value with thousands of mentees, my extraordinary leadership skills have no boundaries!

Having lived in Angus since September 1984, I have watched the SNP from its embryonic stage. I am extremely and genuinely saddened at the current events, but as a worldwide extremely successful businessperson, I know your current challenges could have been avoided with the proper systems, procedures and strict accountability.

I am happy to be interviewed in person at your convenience, subject to my current diary. I am available to begin the CEO role on or about October 1 2023. This would give me ample time to professionally disengage from certain projects.

This is a very serious and good faith proposal. I believe that I could initiate the above systems, etc., in about one year, ready to turn over to a permanent CEO. Of course, if the situation is more dire than described in the news, it might take longer. There is never an easy time to make hard decisions. In a turnaround situation the first decisions are always the hardest! You need an extremely sophisticated leader that can act with decisiveness, based on decades of experience and success! There is a reason the three largest sovereign funds (Norway, Kuwait, China) have used me over many years!

I offer the SNP a method to stop the financial and employee bleeding and find a properly trained CEO, while preparing for the upcoming late 2024 or early 2025 election! I can assist you in the process of obtaining the highest quality CEO candidate! All while getting the SNP on sound financial and operational ground!

I only have four caveats vis à vis my application:

I would require only £1 pound compensation per year. I would have absolute 100% access to ‘all’ the pertinent SNP information – no secrets. I am made a member of whatever your equivalent of an ‘executive committee’ is called. I would be allowed to work from my well staffed home and work centre, as I find necessary.

I am confident I am the most experienced applicant to apply for the SNP CEO position. And I am positive I am the only extremely successful, experienced person that would do it for merely £1 pound yearly! I am a world class manager who has a track record of over 50 years in turning bad situations to profit and raising morale from the depths of hell. As my profile states, I have been privileged to work with worldwide, iconic companies, the largest financial institutions and the big four accounting firms, plus many governments, including the Vatican!

The longer you haemorrhage, the harder it is to resurrect.

Though I have brought a few back from the dead I would rather the entity not to be in a state of rigor mortis.

In fair disclosure, I am seriously considering running as an independent for the Angus seat in Westminster in late 2024 or early 2025. This is a plus for SNP, not a minus, as I am committed to help the Scottish people!

I look forward to hearing from you!

Respectfully,

Daniel S. Peña, Sr.

The Trillion Dollar Man!

P.S. You are probably wondering why a sane man would be willing to help the very party he would run against, if he decides to run? The answer is very simple. If the SNP went down in flames, the by-product would be yet more Scottish unemployment! And as a humanitarian and philanthropist, if I can keep that from happening to my fellow Scots, it is incumbent for me to do so!

In response to Dan Peña’s voluntary application for the CEO position of the SNP, they replied with an acknowledgement of the letter and that they will back in touch after the shortlisting process has been completed.

Who is Dan Peña?

Daniel S. Peña Sr. is a towering figure in the world of business and entrepreneurship, renowned as the founder of Quantum Leap Advantage (QLA), a revolutionary methodology for achieving unparalleled success. With an impressive track record spanning over 30 years, Peña and his mentees have collectively generated over a trillion dollars worth of equity and value since QLA’s inception in 1993. His extraordinary achievements have earned him the fitting title of The Trillion Dollar Man. Peña’s QLA Methodology comprising seven essential steps, combined with his unwavering focus, has led to the creation of staggering wealth, ranging from seven to eleven figures, across various industries worldwide.

Peña’s entrepreneurial journey began with the establishment of The Guthrie Group (TGG) in 1997, an investment consortium specializing in facilitating transactions. Headquartered in the UK and Asia, TGG acts as a principal, advisor and agent to global and regional companies and institutions. However, Peña’s rise to prominence began earlier during his tenure as the founder, former chairman, president and CEO of Great Western Resources Inc. (GWRI), a Houston-based natural resource company that went public on the London Stock Exchange. During an eight-year period, Peña remarkably transformed GWRI from a modest $820 venture into an impressive $450 million entity, despite navigating through a period of challenging energy decline where the price of oil plummeted from $40 to less than $8 per barrel and thousands of energy companies in the US went out of business.

Before GWRI, Peña played a crucial role in the success of JPK Industries Inc., a vertically integrated petroleum company involved in oil and gas drilling, operations, production, crude oil refining and marketing. As a co-founder, he demonstrated his exceptional business acumen, driving JPK Industries to a valuation of $50 million within just three years. Prior to his time at JPK Industries, Peña honed his financial skills as an advisor at the prestigious investment banking firm Bear Stearns and Co., where he provided expert counsel to clients across the United States and internationally. Subsequently, he served as the president and CEO of Kennedy Industries Inc., a diverse company with interests in real estate, insurance, financial services and the entertainment industry. During his tenure in the entertainment sector, Kennedy Industries was actively involved in TV and movie production and investment, collaborating with prominent entertainers and actors.

Since leaving Wall Street and while building his own companies exponentially, Peña has successfully negotiated transactions with many multinationals, all big four accountancy firms, many major international financial institutions and law firms and several foreign governments, including the Vatican. In addition, he has successfully transacted business with both the Church and Bank of England.

An exceptional and captivating speaker, Peña has given talks across the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Asia and Europe. His presentations have been eagerly sought after by prestigious universities such as Oxford University, University of Pennsylvania, the Naval Academy and University of Toronto, as well as corporate giants like Dell and The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO). Peña’s seminars have consistently motivated and inspired countless aspiring entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams and surpass their expectations.

Throughout his illustrious career, Peña has received numerous awards and accolades, including the 1981 Latin Business Association Outstanding Business Owner award and the 2008 AIREEC Inspirational Leadership Award. His profound insights and business acumen have been featured in esteemed publications like Forbes and The Los Angeles Times. Beyond his business endeavours, Peña has been actively involved in charitable activities, supporting causes such as orphanages, schools and various organizations across the globe.

Peña has an impressive military background. He served in the US Army, entering as a private and later graduating from Infantry Officer’s Candidate School (OCS) as a 2nd lieutenant at Fort Benning, Georgia. During his time in the military, he served as an Infantry, Military Police Intelligence and Security Officer at NATO during the late 1960s.

Despite retiring from active business ventures, Peña continues to serve as chairman of his personal holding and other growing companies across various industries in the UK, US, Europe, Canada and Asia. His reputation as an executive high-performance business success coach and mentor remains unparalleled.

He has met five US presidents, two prime ministers, the Secretary General of NATO, five secretaries of state, five British royals, partnered with governments (USA, UK, Israeli, Mexican, Kuwait, Yemen, Japan, Peru, Columbia and The Vatican), worked with three of the top five sovereign funds (Norway, China and Kuwait), and was appointed Order of Saint John, as Serving Brother, by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In October 2021, Dan Peña became a UK citizen while maintaining his US citizenship, reflecting his deep connections to both countries. On the same occasion, he announced the opening of an exploratory committee to assess the possibility of attaining UK public office, further demonstrating his commitment to making a positive impact in the realms of business and beyond.

Although he remains a global traveller with his wife Sally, overseeing charitable and business interests across the globe, Peña still conducts his week-long exclusive QLA Seminars at his awe-inspiring 15th-century home, Guthrie Castle, in Scotland.

Find out more about Dan Peña.