Runaway Fife tortoise reunited with owner after being found crossing road by litter-pickers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Runaway Fife tortoise reunited with owner after being found crossing road by litter-pickers

The creature was discovered near the Tay Road Bridge on Friday.

By Chloe Burrell
Tortoise.
The tearaway tortoise was discovered during a litter pick. Image: Fife Street Champions

A runaway Fife tortoise has been reunited with its owner after it was found crossing the road by litter-pickers.

The creature was discovered near the Tay Road Bridge on Friday by Petra Hoefer of the Fife Street Champions team.

The Scottish SSPCA confirmed that the tortoise has now been reunited with its owner.

Petra told The Courier: “It was not what I was expecting to find at the shores of the Firth of Tay, very close to the Tay Road Bridge.

“I thought it was a garden ornament when I first saw it.

“I picked it up and the legs and head came out of the shell.”

‘Unexpected’ tortoise find on Fife street

Action to Protect Rural Scotland (APRS) took to social media to report the find, which it described as “unexpected”.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “Among all the bottles, cans and disposable vapes, that sadly are all too common, we hear of all sorts of things being found from fridges to fivers, but this one was certainly unexpected.

“Litter-pickers are doing fantastic work all across Scotland to help combat the litter crisis and on this occasion, they were able to help save an animal in distress.

“There was even a treadmill found recently.”

Tortoise.
The tortoise has been reunited with its owner. Image: Fife Street Champions

A spokesperson from the Fife Street Champions group said: “It is definitely the first tortoise that has been found.

“Hopefully (there will be) no others.”

Earlier this week, the Scottish SPCA launched an appeal after a dog was found “traumatised” when it was dumped in woodland near Cardenden.

The nine-month-old male dog was “extremely underweight” when discovered.

More from Fife

Duncan Cowan.
Fife man's Covid death 'stress' claim after child abuse material conviction
Natasha Thomson with partner Marc Smith and son Kyle Thomson outside their Guardbridge home
'Devastated' Fife family forced out of new home for months after water damage
CR0044116, Cheryl Peebles, Kirkcaldy. Templehall Cafe story . PIcture Shows: Gavin Campbell at Templehall Cafe in Kirkcaldy who has been offering meals to kids for £1 during the summer and is astounded at the community generosity. Thursday 27th July 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Kirkcaldy chef feeding kids for free during school holidays with the help of…
Alan Wightman, pictured during his meeting with Lord Brailsford. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Campaigner whose mum died in Fife care home blasts 'dire' start to Covid inquiry…
Jacob Wyse.
Driver broke neck in pile-up after dangerous overtake in Fife
To go with story by Poppy Watson. van fire Picture shows; van fire, kingsdale gardens, kennoway. kennoway fife. Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Date; 27/07/2023
Watch moment van goes up in flames just yards from Fife homes
St Andrews teenager David Nicoll died in the Korean War which ended 70 years ago.
Last letters of tragic Fifer killed in Korean War
Brent Proctor beside one of the eyesore Markinch sheds.
'How is this even allowed?' Markinch dad calls for demolition of abandoned sheds amid…
The A917 near Upper Largo in Fife
Fife road shut after two-vehicle crash
Work is progressing on the new Levenmouth rail link.
Fife heritage railway event will offer close-up view of Levenmouth rail link progress