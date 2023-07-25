‘Traumatised’ Labrador found dumped in Fife woods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Traumatised’ Labrador found dumped in Fife woods

The dog was discovered near Cardenden motocross track.

By Andrew Robson
A Labrador that was found in a Fife wood
The Labrador was found near Cardenden. Image: Scottish SPCA

A “traumatised” Labrador has been found dumped in woods in Fife.

The dog was discovered in woodland near Cardenden motocross track at around 4.30pm on July 15.

The male dog, who is about nine months old, was “extremely underweight” when first found, according to the Scottish SPCA.

He is now recovering at the charity’s rescue and rehoming centre while an investigation takes place.

Labrador ‘very scared’ after being found in Fife

Robyn Gray, Scottish SPCA inspector, said: “The dog was very scared when he was found, and has since been showing evident signs of mental and physical trauma.

“He had a piece of blue twine rope around his neck.

“We understand that the person who left him may have intended for him to be found but this is not the correct way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them.

“We are keen to establish the details surrounding how the dog came to be here, and what has happened to him up to that point.”

“No applications to rehome or notes of interest are being accepted at this point.

“If anyone recognises this dog they should call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

