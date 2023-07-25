‘Traumatised’ Labrador found dumped in Fife woods

A “traumatised” Labrador has been found dumped in woods in Fife.

The dog was discovered in woodland near Cardenden motocross track at around 4.30pm on July 15.

The male dog, who is about nine months old, was “extremely underweight” when first found, according to the Scottish SPCA.

He is now recovering at the charity’s rescue and rehoming centre while an investigation takes place.

Labrador ‘very scared’ after being found in Fife

Robyn Gray, Scottish SPCA inspector, said: “The dog was very scared when he was found, and has since been showing evident signs of mental and physical trauma.

“He had a piece of blue twine rope around his neck.

“We understand that the person who left him may have intended for him to be found but this is not the correct way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them.

“We are keen to establish the details surrounding how the dog came to be here, and what has happened to him up to that point.”

“No applications to rehome or notes of interest are being accepted at this point.

“If anyone recognises this dog they should call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”