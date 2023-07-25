Redevelopment of Bell Street car park site expected to begin to next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Redevelopment of Bell Street car park site expected to begin to next year

By Laura Devlin
Image: Supplied.

The multi-million pound redevelopment of the Bell Street car park site into a green travel hub is expected to begin next spring.

In January it was confirmed Dundee City Council had been successful in its bid to the UK Government’s Levelling Up fund, securing £14 million to help make the project a reality.

And the redevelopment has taken another step forward in recent weeks, with councillors informed construction on the hub could begin as early as next spring.

Image: DC Thomson

At a meeting of the local authority’s city development committee held last month, councillors approved a £1.4m contract for pre-construction work on the Bell Street site.

Civil engineering firm McLaughlin and Harvey will be appointed to work with the council’s in-house designers to develop the overall design of the hub.

Committee members also heard the construction phase of the project is expected to start in spring next year and will take up to two years to complete.

What will the green space hub look like?

When completed, the project will see 350 electrical vehicle charging points, car share spaces, and an e-bike hire installed at the site.

The car parking capacity in Bell Street would also be reduced by around half.

Also included in the hub will be:

  • Secure cycle storage and e-bike hire for residents and commuters.
  • A solar and battery storage system on the upper floor to power a total of 300 electric vehicles.
  • Improved cycle and walking infrastructure with better links to the city centre.
  • A potential electric cargo bike depot.
  • Adapted accessible charging facilities for 50 vehicles and subsidised parking for car club vehicles.
  • An information point with live data to promote onward journeys.
Image: Dundee City Council.

Speaking about the project, Mark Flynn, convener of the city development committee, said: “This is an important part of our push for greater access to sustainable active travel options for more people in communities north of the city centre.

“When complete the green hub and spokes project will make a significant contribution towards our goal of creating a greener city made up of strong communities where people feel empowered and safe, and where we are tackling climate change to reach our target of net zero emissions by 2045.”

Image: Supplied.
