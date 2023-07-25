Craig Brown laid to rest as family celebrate life of Dundee and Scotland legend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Brown laid to rest as family celebrate life of Dundee and Scotland legend

He believed in the power of football and the positive impact it can have on all of our lives - son John Brown.

By Chris Ferguson
A mourner holds the order of service for the funeral of former Scotland manager Craig Brown at Ayr Racecourse.
A mourner holds the order of service for the funeral of former Scotland manager Craig Brown at Ayr Racecourse.

The football world today remembered Craig Brown, a local hero in Dundee who became a national hero in Scotland.

He was part of Dundee FC’s legendary 1962 league-winning side and always professed to love both the club and the city.

Craig’s later achievements as Scotland manager, leading the side to two major tournaments, were recalled today as giants of the game filed into Ayr racecourse for a service of remembrance.

These included former St Johnstone and Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes; ex Dunfermline boss Jim Leishman, Dick Campbell of Arbroath and the club’s former manager Jimmy Bone.

The family of Craig Brown arrive for a service in celebration of his life.

Former Scotland captain Gary McAllister was there together with ex Manchester United manager David Moyes, Aberdeen legend Alex McLeish and the Dons former chairman Stewart Milne.

The service had been due to be held at Craig’s own church, St Nicholas in Prestwick but was moved to the larger capacity Princess Royal suite at Ayr race course.

His daughter, Valerie, spoke about the health struggles her father had suffered over the last three years but said he remained a modest man who always described himself as the ex-Clyde manager.

She talked of his early days playing for Dundee FC and said he often spoke fondly of being part of the team’s own “boy band” Hammy and the Hamsters.

Son Hugh spoke of the straight-talking man who exposed him to tough love by telling him to stick in at school rather than trying to pursue a career in football.

Craig’s other son, John, told the congregation that his father often misquoted famous people shamelessly just to convey a truth.

Archie Knox and Dick Campbell arrive for the service.

“He once told me, ‘As Dick Campbell says, they can’t take away our respect if we don’t give it to them.’ I asked him if that was not Mahatma Gandhi who said that but he more or less said it does not matter.”

John spoke of his father’s close relationship with the Tartan Army and said he never took their support for granted.

“He was acutely aware of the time and money the fans spent to follow Scotland. First and foremost he was a fan and always positive about Scotland’s chances on the field.

“He believed in the power of football and the positive impact it can have on all of our lives.”

Craig, who died last month aged 82 following a battle with bladder cancer, was Dundee manager Bob Shankly’s first signing when he moved from Rangers on loan in January 1960. The move was made permanent for a fee of £8,000 in October of that year.

Tony Docherty and Derek McInnes before the service for Craig Brown

He played nine games in the title winning year but was hospitalised by a knee injury, although he did manage to watch Dundee clinch the title at Muirton Park on April 28 1962.

In five years at Dens he made 16 first-team appearances and was part of the travelling party for the ensuing European Cup campaign that saw Dundee reach the semi-finals.

Craig had a three-year spell as manager of Aberdeen FC before serving on the board, and also managed Preston North End and Motherwell.

He was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1999, the year after Scotland’s World Cup appearance in France, for services to football. In 2001 he was awarded an honorary doctorate by Abertay University, Dundee.