Prison ‘inevitable’ for Dundee rapist who attacked vulnerable woman

A Dundee rapist who subjected a vulnerable woman to physical and sexual abuse has been told a prison sentence for his crimes is “inevitable”.

Sean Mitchell, 23, assaulted the woman at a city location in August 2021.

He assaulted his victim by placing his hands on her neck, moments before having non-consensual sex with her.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Mitchell had subjected the woman to emotional abuse in the run up to the attack by shouting and swearing at her.

Mitchell, of Dundee, spent the proceedings denying any wrongdoing but on Tuesday, jurors found the first offender guilty of abuse and rape charges.

The verdicts prompted Judge Susan Craig to remand Mitchell in custody while background reports are prepared.

“It is inevitable that a custodial sentence will be imposed when you appear before me next,” she said.

Enough evidence for corroboration

The court heard evidence from the complainer, who spoke of how she had been sexually abused by Mitchell.

She said he had sex with her without obtaining consent.

The court heard how she confided in a friend following the attack and had became “distressed” about recalling what had happened to her.

This prompted her to contact the police, who managed to collect enough evidence to charge Mitchell.

In her closing speech, prosecutor Leanne Cross said there was enough evidence available to jurors to allow them to corroborate the woman’s account.

She said: “It’s clear that she did not consent to him having sex that night with her.

“You can be confident that the accused had forced her to have sex with him on that night and I ask you to convict him.”

Ms Cross told judge Craig the accused had no previous convictions and had been on bail for the offences since August 31 2021.

She also said that the complainer has not yet submitted a victim impact statement.

Ms Cross said she would check with the woman about whether she was going to write one and make it available for the sentencing hearing at the High Court in Livingston in August if so.

