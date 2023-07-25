Prison ‘inevitable’ for Dundee rapist who attacked vulnerable woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prison ‘inevitable’ for Dundee rapist who attacked vulnerable woman

Sean Mitchell has been remanded while reports are prepared before he is sentenced.

By James Mulholland
Sean Mitchell at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Sean Mitchell at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A Dundee rapist who subjected a vulnerable woman to physical and sexual abuse has been told a prison sentence for his crimes is “inevitable”.

Sean Mitchell, 23, assaulted the woman at a city location in August 2021.

He assaulted his victim by placing his hands on her neck, moments before having non-consensual sex with her.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Mitchell had subjected the woman to emotional abuse in the run up to the attack by shouting and swearing at her.

Mitchell, of Dundee, spent the proceedings denying any wrongdoing but on Tuesday, jurors found the first offender guilty of abuse and rape charges.

The verdicts prompted Judge Susan Craig to remand Mitchell in custody while background reports are prepared.

“It is inevitable that a custodial sentence will be imposed when you appear before me next,” she said.

Enough evidence for corroboration

The court heard evidence from the complainer, who spoke of how she had been sexually abused by Mitchell.

She said he had sex with her without obtaining consent.

The court heard how she confided in a friend following the attack and had became “distressed” about recalling what had happened to her.

This prompted her to contact the police, who managed to collect enough evidence to charge Mitchell.

In her closing speech, prosecutor Leanne Cross said there was enough evidence available to jurors to allow them to corroborate the woman’s account.

She said: “It’s clear that she did not consent to him having sex that night with her.

“You can be confident that the accused had forced her to have sex with him on that night and I ask you to convict him.”

Edinburgh High Court.
Mitchell was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Ms Cross told judge Craig the accused had no previous convictions and had been on bail for the offences since August 31 2021.

She also said that the complainer has not yet submitted a victim impact statement.

Ms Cross said she would check with the woman about whether she was going to write one and make it available for the sentencing hearing at the High Court in Livingston in August if so.

