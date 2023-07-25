Missing Inverness woman, 40, has links to Fife

A woman who has been missing from Inverness for the last fortnight has links to Fife.

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Danielle Guhl, 40, who has not been seen for two weeks.

She was last seen on Tuesday July 11 leaving her home address in the Merkinch area of Inverness.

She is described as white, around 5ft tall and of slim build, with long brown hair.

‘Very unusual’ for missing woman not to contact family

Sergeant Scott MacDonald said: “This is very unusual for Danielle not to be in touch for this period of time and concerns are growing for her welfare.

“Anyone who has had any sightings of her or knows of her whereabouts, please get in touch.”

Police in Fife say Danielle has “previous links” to the kingdom.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101, quoting incident 2360 of July 15.