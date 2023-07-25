Perth Salute: Eve Muirhead and Lucinda Russell to be given Freedom of the City as event returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Salute: Eve Muirhead and Lucinda Russell to be given Freedom of the City as event returns

Perth Salute returns for the first time since 2019.

By Stephen Eighteen
The Perth Atholl Highlanders marching through the Fair City in 2019, when Perth Salute was last held.
The Perth Atholl Highlanders marching through the Fair City in 2019, when Perth Salute was last held. Image: Angus Findlay.

Eve Muirhead and Lucinda Russell will be presented with Freedom of the City awards when Perth Salute returns in August.

Perth-born Eve will receive the honour alongside her four Team GB teammates who also won Olympic gold in curling at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Lucinda, from Kinross, will collect the accolade alongside partner Peter Scudamore. The pair repeated their 2017 Grand National success with One For Arthur by training this year’s winner Corach Rambler.

Winning trainer Lucinda Russell poses with the Grand National trophy alongside partner Peter Scudamore after the win by Corach Rambler. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The salute takes place on Sunday, August 6 for the first time since 2019.

The event includes parades, displays and live music.

It is the culmination of a week of attractions in Perth and Kinross that include the Gran Fondo, part of the UCI World Championships and Perth Show.

The timetable of events is below.

12pm: Parade leaves Thimblerow

The parade will leave Thimblerow via Old High Street to the bottom of High Street.

Lord Lieutenant Stephen Leckie will salute the parade as it turns left onto Tay Street before proceeding towards the North Inch arena.

The parade through Perth in 2019.
The parade through Perth in 2019. Image: Angus Findlay.

Spectators will be treated to a blend of military and civilian bands from Perthshire Brass Band, Scots Guards, Youth Brass Band, City of Discovery Pipe Band, Methil Pipe Band, Alyth Pipe Band, Army Cadets and more.

It will also feature a display of horses, High Constables, Scottish Military Vehicles, and a music and dance from local groups Letham Majorettes, Julie Young Dance, the popular Beats of Brazil, Macumba, McAndrews Sisters and others..

1pm: Parade arrives at North Inch

The parade will arrive at North Inch, where there will be an arena containing a grandstand offering a vantage point to watch the arrival.

At the the arena there will be tattoo-style event showcasing a display of military bands, massed pipes and drums, Shetland Fiddlers, Rock Choir, Mela 2023 and more.

1.45pm: Freedom of Perth presentations

Team GB curlers Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith, and horse trainers Lucinda Russell and Peter Scudamore will be presented with Freedom of the City awards by in a special ceremony at North Inch.

Great Britain curling Gold Medallists Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith. Image: John Walton/PA.

Provost of Perth and Kinross, Xander McDade, will give them their accolades.

12pm to 3.30pm: Salute Fringe

The Salute Fringe will offer fun and entertainment at North Inch throughout the afternoon.

The McAndrews Sisters will perform live music and dancing.

For motor enthusiasts, a collection of static military vehicles will be on display.

Family activities include children’s Land Rovers, climbing wall, inflatables, vehicles, exhibitions and food vendors (including ice cream).

