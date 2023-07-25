Perth Salute: Eve Muirhead and Lucinda Russell to be given Freedom of the City as event returns

Eve Muirhead and Lucinda Russell will be presented with Freedom of the City awards when Perth Salute returns in August.

Perth-born Eve will receive the honour alongside her four Team GB teammates who also won Olympic gold in curling at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Lucinda, from Kinross, will collect the accolade alongside partner Peter Scudamore. The pair repeated their 2017 Grand National success with One For Arthur by training this year’s winner Corach Rambler.

The salute takes place on Sunday, August 6 for the first time since 2019.

The event includes parades, displays and live music.

It is the culmination of a week of attractions in Perth and Kinross that include the Gran Fondo, part of the UCI World Championships and Perth Show.

The timetable of events is below.

12pm: Parade leaves Thimblerow

The parade will leave Thimblerow via Old High Street to the bottom of High Street.

Lord Lieutenant Stephen Leckie will salute the parade as it turns left onto Tay Street before proceeding towards the North Inch arena.

Spectators will be treated to a blend of military and civilian bands from Perthshire Brass Band, Scots Guards, Youth Brass Band, City of Discovery Pipe Band, Methil Pipe Band, Alyth Pipe Band, Army Cadets and more.

It will also feature a display of horses, High Constables, Scottish Military Vehicles, and a music and dance from local groups Letham Majorettes, Julie Young Dance, the popular Beats of Brazil, Macumba, McAndrews Sisters and others..

1pm: Parade arrives at North Inch

The parade will arrive at North Inch, where there will be an arena containing a grandstand offering a vantage point to watch the arrival.

At the the arena there will be tattoo-style event showcasing a display of military bands, massed pipes and drums, Shetland Fiddlers, Rock Choir, Mela 2023 and more.

1.45pm: Freedom of Perth presentations

Team GB curlers Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith, and horse trainers Lucinda Russell and Peter Scudamore will be presented with Freedom of the City awards by in a special ceremony at North Inch.

Provost of Perth and Kinross, Xander McDade, will give them their accolades.

12pm to 3.30pm: Salute Fringe

The Salute Fringe will offer fun and entertainment at North Inch throughout the afternoon.

The McAndrews Sisters will perform live music and dancing.

For motor enthusiasts, a collection of static military vehicles will be on display.

Family activities include children’s Land Rovers, climbing wall, inflatables, vehicles, exhibitions and food vendors (including ice cream).

Liven up your inbox with our new Perth and Kinross newsletter. Sign up now to get all the most important stories delivered to you each week.