Gold medal-winning curling team awarded Freedom of Perth

Great Britain’s gold medal-winning curling team have been awarded the Freedom of Perth.

A special motion was tabled by two Perth and Kinross councillors at a meeting on Wednesday, following the women’s success at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The motion was unanimously backed – making them the first women to be given the honour since 1935.

Xander McDade, who attended the same school as Eve Muirhead, put forward the motion for all five gold medallists – Muirhead along with Mili Smith, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff.

My thanks to all elected members for unanimously agreeing to award @Team_Muirhead members (@evemuirhead @VickyWright14 Jennifer Dodds @Haileeeey97 @milismithh_) the Freedom of the City of Perth in recognition of their gold medal victory at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. https://t.co/05DpCKW4zO — Xander McDade (@XanderMcDade) April 27, 2022

The last female to be granted the Freedom of Perth was the late Queen Mother in 1935 – when she was the Duchess of York.

The motion – seconded by Strathmore councillor Colin Stewart – stated: “The council celebrates the incredible achievement of all Team GB athletes at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

“Watching these games will no doubt help inspire the next generation to get involved in many of these sports and become future Olympians.

“In particular, the council congratulates the fantastic victory of the British women’s curling team at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in winning the gold medal.”

Last year, St Johnstone were awarded the Freedom of Perth for winning the League Cup and Scottish Cup.