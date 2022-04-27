Gold medal-winning curling team awarded Freedom of Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Perth & Kinross

Gold medal-winning curling team awarded Freedom of Perth

By Kathryn Anderson (LDR reporter) and Bryan Copland
April 27 2022, 6.07pm Updated: April 27 2022, 7.26pm
Mili Smith, Hailey Duff, Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright and Eve Muirhead celebrate their Olympics win. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Great Britain’s gold medal-winning curling team have been awarded the Freedom of Perth.

A special motion was tabled by two Perth and Kinross councillors at a meeting on Wednesday, following the women’s success at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The motion was unanimously backed – making them the first women to be given the honour since 1935.

Xander McDade, who attended the same school as Eve Muirhead, put forward the motion for all five gold medallists – Muirhead along with Mili Smith, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff.

The last female to be granted the Freedom of Perth was the late Queen Mother in 1935 – when she was the Duchess of York.

The motion – seconded by Strathmore councillor Colin Stewart – stated: “The council celebrates the incredible achievement of all Team GB athletes at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

“Watching these games will no doubt help inspire the next generation to get involved in many of these sports and become future Olympians.

“In particular, the council congratulates the fantastic victory of the British women’s curling team at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in winning the gold medal.”

Last year, St Johnstone were awarded the Freedom of Perth for winning the League Cup and Scottish Cup.

EVE MUIRHEAD: Gold medal bonuses like Hello photoshoot are nice but securing Olympic and curling legacy is the real life-changer I dreamt of

