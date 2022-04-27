Brechin Rugby Club to increase security after attempted break-in

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin Rugby Club suffered an attempted break-in causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

Club secretary Will Davies said an attempt was made to force the office door open but the lock would not break.

The door and frame were badly damaged in the incident on Sunday night, and security lighting was removed and discarded.

He said indentations were left on the door – possibly by a crowbar.

Entry ‘badly damaged’ in break-in attempt

Will said: “It looks as if an attempt was made to force the office door to gain access during the evening or night.

“Fortunately the lock held out on the door and they were unsuccessful in gaining access.

“The door and frame was badly damaged, though, in the attempt.”

The Brechin incident was reported to police when a club member discovered the damage on Monday morning.

Will added: “They also removed the security lighting to obscure their activities.

“In total they removed five security lights and so far we have only located one of the lights which had been deposited in a bin next to the office door.

“They also tried to force their way into our equipment container and removed a padlock from the rear access door.

“Fortunately this rear door only opens about six inches as it was barred by a wooden stake from the inside.”

Players at the Brechin Rugby Club, who work as tradesmen, were able to assist in fixing the damage inflicted, however repair costs could have amounted to as much as £400.

Will said the club will now be investing in additional security measures to prevent a repeat of the incident in future.

He said: “Unfortunately there is no CCTV coverage of the area although we are now going to be installing a CCTV system which will cost the club around £1500 as a result to try to prevent and future incidents.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4pm on Monday, April 25, officers were made aware of an attempted break-in at Brechin Rugby Club on Cookston Road, Brechin.

“The incident occurred between 5pm on Sunday, April 24 and 3.30pm on Monday, April 25.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 2279 of April 25, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”