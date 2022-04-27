Brechin Rugby Club to increase security after attempted break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Brechin Rugby Club to increase security after attempted break-in

By Katy Scott
April 27 2022, 7.08pm Updated: April 27 2022, 7.26pm
Club secretary and coach, Will Davies beside the door and handle to the club offices which were damaged during the break-in.
Club secretary and coach, Will Davies beside the door and handle to the club offices which were damaged during the break-in.

Brechin Rugby Club suffered an attempted break-in causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

Club secretary Will Davies said an attempt was made to force the office door open but the lock would not break.

The door and frame were badly damaged in the incident on Sunday night, and security lighting was removed and discarded.

He said indentations were left on the door – possibly by a crowbar.

Entry ‘badly damaged’ in break-in attempt

Will said: “It looks as if an attempt was made to force the office door to gain access during the evening or night.

“Fortunately the lock held out on the door and they were unsuccessful in gaining access.

“The door and frame was badly damaged, though, in the attempt.”

The damaged door, frame and handle.

The Brechin incident was reported to police when a club member discovered the damage on Monday morning.

Will added: “They also removed the security lighting to obscure their activities.

“In total they removed five security lights and so far we have only located one of the lights which had been deposited in a bin next to the office door.

“They also tried to force their way into our equipment container and removed a padlock from the rear access door.

“Fortunately this rear door only opens about six inches as it was barred by a wooden stake from the inside.”

The club buildings at Brechin Rugby Club.

Players at the Brechin Rugby Club, who work as tradesmen, were able to assist in fixing the damage inflicted, however repair costs could have amounted to as much as £400.

Will said the club will now be investing in additional security measures to prevent a repeat of the incident in future.

He said: “Unfortunately there is no CCTV coverage of the area although we are now going to be installing a CCTV system which will cost the club around £1500 as a result to try to prevent and future incidents.”

The entrance to Brechin Rugby Club, which was subject to an attempted break-in on Sunday night.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4pm on Monday, April 25, officers were made aware of an attempted break-in at Brechin Rugby Club on Cookston Road, Brechin.

“The incident occurred between 5pm on Sunday, April 24 and 3.30pm on Monday, April 25.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 2279 of April 25, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

