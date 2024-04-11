Scott Williamson obituary: Former Blackadders chairman who regarded Dundee as home city

Scott Williamson – former chairman of Blackadders Solicitors and Lord Dean of Guild of the Guildry Incorporation of Dundee – has died aged 69 after being taken ill at his home in Fife.

The only son of the late Hugh and Florence Williamson, Mr Williamson was born in Newcastle upon Tyne on March 21 1955 and spent his early years in Oban, where his father was an officer in the Royal Observer Corps.

He was educated at Oban High School then George Heriot’s School, Edinburgh and the University of Dundee where he graduated in law, before joining the law firm of Gilruth Pollock and Smith in Dundee.

Having been seconded to the firm of the RW Mathewson & Co, he was swiftly assumed as a partner when the firms merged in 1980.

After various mergers, Mr Williamson became a partner and latterly chairman of Blackadders Solicitors, where he continued his private client practice, becoming accredited by the Law Society of Scotland as a specialist in trust law.

Retirement

He retired as a partner after 40 years’ service in June 2020 during the Covid outbreak but remained as a consultant at the request of the firm for a further two years to assist in client service delivery at a difficult time.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Mr Williamson also became an officer in the Royal Observer Corps, enjoying nights and weekends of his spare time in the service of his country.

He continued to champion service charities throughout his life.

Mr Williamson was a stalwart of the Officers’ Mess at RAF Leuchars, a member of the RAF Club in London and latterly treasurer of the RAF Church in London, St Clements Danes.

He was an authority on military flags, insignia and medals and was regularly requested for information and history of rare or unidentified items.

Although he lived in Fife, he regarded Dundee as his adopted home city.

He was active in civic life having been Lord Dean of Guild, President of the Rotary Club of Dundee, Chairman of the Air Training Corp, President of Dundee Boys’ Brigade, trustee of several organisations and member of many committees too numerous to mention.

His professional life involved the management of charitable trusts and he set up the Help Unit at Blackadders, a novel amalgam of appropriate trusts which allowed the making of direct grants to those in need in Dundee and the surrounding areas.

In retirement, he retained his charitable trusteeships and attended his last meeting only last month.

Travelling far and wide

He was honoured to be appointed New Zealand Honorary Consul, operating the consulate from his former firm’s Edinburgh office.

Mr Williamson’s appointment was significant as a relative of Peter Fraser, former prime minister of New Zealand.

His first marriage was dissolved and he married his second wife Dorothy in 1998, enjoying the family life which resulted.

The Williamsons travelled far and wide together, most recently to New Zealand for their postponed retirement trip.

Mr Williamson – who died earlier this week – is survived by his wife Dorothy, his step daughters and their families, and his sister Anne.