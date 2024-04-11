Ex-EPL club owner slams Rangers’ reaction to Dundee call-off, branding it ‘ridiculous and hypocritical’

A former Premier League club owner has branded Rangers’ reaction to the postponement of Wednesday’s Premiership clash at Dundee “ridiculous and hypocritical”.

The fixture was due to be played this midweek after the Dens Park pitch was ruled unplayable on March 17.

The game was then re-arranged to follow Dundee’s weekend home match with Motherwell but heavy rain fell between matches.

On Wednesday morning, referee Don Robertson said the surface was match-fit but scheduled a second pitch inspection for 3.30pm with rain forecast to fall in the City of Discovery.

That rain made the pitch waterlogged and saw the game called off. It is the fifth match called off at Dens Park this season.

The Ibrox side responded to the decision with an angry statement criticising the SPFL and Dundee for “negligence and unprofessionalism”.

‘Rangers don’t cover themselves in glory’

However, ex-Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan insists Rangers should have held back from sounding “remarkably pompous and condescending”.

Responding to Jim White on TalkSPORT, Jordan said: “They are probably breaching rules themselves by not allowing away fans for their biggest rivals…I’m not sure why Rangers have felt the need to go so robust.

“They may be playing to the gallery of their fans but it’s a bit ridiculous and hypocritical.

“It sounds remarkably pompous and condescending when you’re pointing at other people, four fingers point back at you.

“Because Rangers don’t cover themselves in glory. They could have played this game last week but it didn’t suit them.

“They are standing on the mountain looking down on everybody else as if they are someone really meaningful. They’re a significant club but it’s very high-handed and slightly unnecessary.

“There’s probably a reason other clubs don’t like the Old Firm, and this is probably it.

‘All guns blazing’

“What’s the conspiracy theory then? What is behind this? Why didn’t Dundee want it played? Why are Rangers fans and supporters suggesting this is some form of conclusion? Are they not going to play Rangers now? Of course they’re going to play them.

“If the pitch is waterlogged, the club could maybe do better. Yes, agreed. But maybe they (Dundee) just don’t have the money or the means.

“If I was Dundee, this is what I would say: ‘I don’t give a monkey’s what you think. I will be judged by the SPFL, not you. Who are you? You can’t even have fans coming from your rivals…You get into line.'”

“It wasn’t so long ago that we were watching these clubs argue about the sponsorship of the league because it compromised the owner of the football club who had car garages. Let’s have it right!

“If you’re going to get on your high horse and go all guns blazing at another club, you need to be perfect.

“I admire Rangers, I have an affection for them, and I want them to win the league. But just a moment.”