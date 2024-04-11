Ex-EPL club owner slams Rangers’ reaction to Dundee call-off, branding it ‘ridiculous and hypocritical’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Ex-EPL club owner slams Rangers’ reaction to Dundee call-off, branding it ‘ridiculous and hypocritical’

The Premiership clash was due to be played on Wednesday.

By George Cran
Rangers boss Phillipe Clement on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Rangers boss Philippe Clement on the Dens Park pitch last month before postponement. Image: SNS

A former Premier League club owner has branded Rangers’ reaction to the postponement of Wednesday’s Premiership clash at Dundee “ridiculous and hypocritical”.

The fixture was due to be played this midweek after the Dens Park pitch was ruled unplayable on March 17.

The game was then re-arranged to follow Dundee’s weekend home match with Motherwell but heavy rain fell between matches.

On Wednesday morning, referee Don Robertson said the surface was match-fit but scheduled a second pitch inspection for 3.30pm with rain forecast to fall in the City of Discovery.

Referee Don Robertson postponed Wednesday’s match after inspecting Dens Park. Image: SNS.

That rain made the pitch waterlogged and saw the game called off. It is the fifth match called off at Dens Park this season.

The Ibrox side responded to the decision with an angry statement criticising the SPFL and Dundee for “negligence and unprofessionalism”.

‘Rangers don’t cover themselves in glory’

However, ex-Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan insists Rangers should have held back from sounding “remarkably pompous and condescending”.

Responding to Jim White on TalkSPORT, Jordan said: “They are probably breaching rules themselves by not allowing away fans for their biggest rivals…I’m not sure why Rangers have felt the need to go so robust.

“They may be playing to the gallery of their fans but it’s a bit ridiculous and hypocritical.

“It sounds remarkably pompous and condescending when you’re pointing at other people, four fingers point back at you.

Simon Jordan on Dundee v Rangers. He is now a pundit on TalkSPORT. Image: PA

“Because Rangers don’t cover themselves in glory. They could have played this game last week but it didn’t suit them.

“They are standing on the mountain looking down on everybody else as if they are someone really meaningful. They’re a significant club but it’s very high-handed and slightly unnecessary.

“There’s probably a reason other clubs don’t like the Old Firm, and this is probably it.

‘All guns blazing’

“What’s the conspiracy theory then? What is behind this? Why didn’t Dundee want it played? Why are Rangers fans and supporters suggesting this is some form of conclusion? Are they not going to play Rangers now? Of course they’re going to play them.

A soggy Dens Park. Image: SNS

“If the pitch is waterlogged, the club could maybe do better. Yes, agreed. But maybe they (Dundee) just don’t have the money or the means.

“If I was Dundee, this is what I would say: ‘I don’t give a monkey’s what you think. I will be judged by the SPFL, not you. Who are you? You can’t even have fans coming from your rivals…You get into line.'”

“It wasn’t so long ago that we were watching these clubs argue about the sponsorship of the league because it compromised the owner of the football club who had car garages. Let’s have it right!

“If you’re going to get on your high horse and go all guns blazing at another club, you need to be perfect.

“I admire Rangers, I have an affection for them, and I want them to win the league. But just a moment.”

Conversation