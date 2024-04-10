Referee explains why Dens Park wasn’t fit to host Dundee v Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Referee explains why Dens Park wasn’t fit to host Dundee v Rangers

Don Robertson postponed the match following a second pitch inspection.

By Craig Cairns
Referee Don Robertson postponed the Dundee match after inspecting Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Referee Don Robertson postponed the Dundee match after inspecting Dens Park. Image: SNS.

Referee Don Robertson said the deterioration of the Dens Park pitch between inspections forced him to postpone the fixture.

Dundee were due to host Rangers, a match already rearranged after last month’s postponement.

One of the penalty boxes and an area towards the middle of the pitch caused the referee some concern ahead of the Scottish Premiership match.

After the pitch was deemed playable at 11am, Robertson arranged another inspection due to the forecast of heavy rain.

The Dens Park surface failed that second assessment at 3,30pm and the match has now been rearranged for next Wednesday.

Referee Don Robertson inspects the Dens Park surface. Image: SNS.

“Everyone was aware of the forecast for heavy rain in the area this afternoon, that’s why they agreed on a pitch inspection at 3.30pm,” Robertson told Sky Sports.

“The pitch had deteriorated quite a lot in that time. It was wet this morning but playable.

Dens was ‘sodden and waterlogged’

“They put the covers on and in the three and a half or four hours since that first inspection, it’s been quite heavy rain and that area of the pitch has become sodden and waterlogged.

“In that case, it’s unsafe for the players to play on and the match was postponed.

“This morning, no one would say the pitch was in great condition but it was in a playable condition.

“It was safe for the players to play. The ball was bouncing, the ball was travelling through the areas where it was wet.

“When I’ve arrived back at the stadium to do the second pitch inspection, that’s not the case.

“The ball isn’t travelling through those areas. It isn’t bouncing and the pitch is waterlogged.

Don Robertson spoke to the media about his decision. Image: SNS.

“It’s not safe for the players to be running or turning in those areas.

“And it’s quite a significant area of the pitch.”

The Scottish Premiership pre-split fixtures were due to conclude this weekend but Dundee will now host Rangers next midweek.

In a statement, the Glasgow club hit out at Dundee’s “negligence and unprofessionalism” and called on the SPFL to take action.

Player safety key

Robertson said player safety was his “sole concern” when making the call.

“My role is to conduct the pitch inspection when I am asked to by the league and to make a determination on the suitability of the pitch in terms of the safety of the players,” he added.

“It would be logical to assume that with more rain, the pitch would deteriorate further.”

“Once I determined that those areas were unsafe, and that’s my concern here, the match was postponed.”

“Those decisions are not for me to make, they’re for the clubs and the leagues to decide.”

Conversation