Referee explains why Dens Park wasn’t fit to host Dundee v Rangers

Referee Don Robertson said the deterioration of the Dens Park pitch between inspections forced him to postpone the fixture.

Dundee were due to host Rangers, a match already rearranged after last month’s postponement.

One of the penalty boxes and an area towards the middle of the pitch caused the referee some concern ahead of the Scottish Premiership match.

After the pitch was deemed playable at 11am, Robertson arranged another inspection due to the forecast of heavy rain.

The Dens Park surface failed that second assessment at 3,30pm and the match has now been rearranged for next Wednesday.

“Everyone was aware of the forecast for heavy rain in the area this afternoon, that’s why they agreed on a pitch inspection at 3.30pm,” Robertson told Sky Sports.

“The pitch had deteriorated quite a lot in that time. It was wet this morning but playable.

Dens was ‘sodden and waterlogged’

“They put the covers on and in the three and a half or four hours since that first inspection, it’s been quite heavy rain and that area of the pitch has become sodden and waterlogged.

“In that case, it’s unsafe for the players to play on and the match was postponed.

“This morning, no one would say the pitch was in great condition but it was in a playable condition.

“It was safe for the players to play. The ball was bouncing, the ball was travelling through the areas where it was wet.

“When I’ve arrived back at the stadium to do the second pitch inspection, that’s not the case.

“The ball isn’t travelling through those areas. It isn’t bouncing and the pitch is waterlogged.

“It’s not safe for the players to be running or turning in those areas.

“And it’s quite a significant area of the pitch.”

The Scottish Premiership pre-split fixtures were due to conclude this weekend but Dundee will now host Rangers next midweek.

In a statement, the Glasgow club hit out at Dundee’s “negligence and unprofessionalism” and called on the SPFL to take action.

Player safety key

Robertson said player safety was his “sole concern” when making the call.

“My role is to conduct the pitch inspection when I am asked to by the league and to make a determination on the suitability of the pitch in terms of the safety of the players,” he added.

“It would be logical to assume that with more rain, the pitch would deteriorate further.”

“Once I determined that those areas were unsafe, and that’s my concern here, the match was postponed.”

“Those decisions are not for me to make, they’re for the clubs and the leagues to decide.”