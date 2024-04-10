Josh Mullin has message for team-mates as Raith Rovers shift focus to play-off route to Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Josh Mullin has message for team-mates as Raith Rovers shift focus to play-off route to Premiership

The Stark's Park side are four points adrift of Dundee United with just four games remaining.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers winger Josh Mullin in action.
Raith Rovers winger Josh Mullin. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Josh Mullin knows from experience how important it is for Raith Rovers to finish the season on a high – even if their title dreams are over.

The Stark’s Park side passed up the opportunity to put pressure on Championship leaders Dundee United when they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Airdrie on Tuesday night.

It was a fourth defeat in five games this season against the Diamonds, but none could prove as costly as the latest.

With only four games remaining and now a four-point gap to make up – or five given United’s vastly-superior goal difference – Raith have talked openly about the play-offs.

Josh Mullin celebrates with team-mate Callum Smith after pulling a goal back for Raith Rovers against Airdrie.
Josh Mullin (right) celebrates with team-mate Callum Smith after pulling a goal back for Raith Rovers against Airdrie. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

They will, of course, not give up on the possibility of catching their Tannadice rivals, but manager Ian Murray has admitted that, realistically, they now have little hope.

Mullin, too, appears to have turned his attentions to the secondary and more hazardous route to the top-flight.

However, the 31-year-old has been there and done it by winning promotion to the Premiership via the play-offs with Livingston in 2018.

And he admits there can be no lingering hangover should United, as now fully expected, go on and clinch the championship.

He said: “We’re in a title race and that’s the be-all and end-all. Dundee United are in the driving seat now.

Mullin: United in the ‘driving seat’

“But it’s about us trying to finish the season on a high and a positive.

“We just need to try to secure second place and hopefully Dundee United can drop points.

“They’re in the driving seat. But we need to finish the season on a positive note. I’ve stressed that to the boys.

“I’ve gone up through the play-offs before. If we can cement second place, it’s four games.

Raith Rovers winger Josh Mullin is knocked off the ball by Airdrie defender Kanayo Megwa.
Josh Mullin tries to spark a Raith Rovers attack but is well shepherded by Airdrie’s Kanayo Megwa. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“I think if anyone had said we had four games to get to the Premiership we would have bitten their hand off at the start of the season.

“That’s the way you need to look at it. You need to try to stay positive going into the last four games of the season, just now.

“We’re four points behind and there’s 12 points left to play for, so anything can happen. You need to be positive that way.

“But I think we’ll look at trying to secure second and see where it takes us.

“One hundred per cent things could still change.”

Mullin: ‘Stay positive’

Raith have an 11-point lead over Saturday’s opponents Partick Thistle in third, but Mullin added: “Partick will look at us and maybe see an opportunity on Saturday to try to claw some points back.

“They’ll be trying to get second place now as well.

“But we need to stay positive and try to finish the season on a high and see what happens come the play-offs.”

In such an important game, Raith were strangely off the pace against bogey team Airdrie.

Two magnificent strikes from captain Adam Frizzell earned the Diamonds a 2-0 half-time lead and gave Rovers too much to do in the second-half.

Raith Rovers winger Aidan Connolly closes his eyes and takes a deep breath.
Aidan Connolly struck the post for Raith Rovers with the game finely poised at 2-1 to Airdrie. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Mullin gave them hope with a stunning 30-yard drive that curled into the bottom corner.

But, throwing caution to the wind with three and then effectively two in defence, Lewis McGregor broke to seal the victory for Rhys McCabe’s side.

That their vital third goal came just two minutes after Aidan Connolly had struck the upright for Raith made it even harder to bear.

Mullin added: “After I scored, we had a couple of chances and we hit the post.

“Then they go up the pitch and score and it kind of kills the game.

‘It just never fell for us’

“Going on the second-half, the fans will see we flung everything at it.

“Sometimes when you’re doing that you’re going to concede. That’s the way football is sometimes.

“You look at it, we had the chance to go 2-2 and it just never fell for us. But, listen, there’s plenty of other times it has fallen for us.

“We have to stay positive and stay on track.”

More from Football

Referee Don Robertson postponed the Dundee match after inspecting Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Referee explains why Dens Park wasn't fit to host Dundee v Rangers
3
Dunfermline manager James McPake.
James McPake laments lost art of modern-day football but hails his throw-back Dunfermline star
Dens ground staff relay pitch covers on Wednesday afternoon. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Dundee pitch problems explained as Dens Park surface in spotlight again
Sol Bamba smiles for the camera at Dunfermline Athletic F.C.'s East End Park in 2007.
Ex-Dunfermline star Sol Bamba picks out Pars hero as inspiration in his bid to…
Sam Stanton holds his hand to his head after Raith Rovers' defeat to Airdrie.
Where does Airdrie defeat leave Raith Rovers' season? 4 talking points as title challenge…
Dundee were due to host Rangers at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee v Rangers OFF - new date confirmed as Gers take aim at Dee…
4
Dundee United's Declan Gallagher in action against Arbroath
Declan Gallagher injury latest as Dundee United forced into 'day-to-day' approach
St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein explains why Dan Phillips got captain's armband and why…
Raith's Zak Rudden looks dejected as Airdrie celebrate their third goal.
'Realist' Ian Murray admits Raith Rovers' title dreams look to be over after costly…
Joe Shaughnessy said the playing surface at Dens reminds him of what George Best used to play on. Images: SNS.
Joe Shaughnessy: Dundee pitch like old footage of George Best running around
2