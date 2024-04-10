Where does Airdrie defeat leave Raith Rovers’ season? 4 talking points as title challenge falters

Airdrie once again proved to be Raith Rovers’ nemesis this season as a 3-1 defeat cost them the chance to keep up the pressure in the title race.

As their game in hand, it was key that the Stark’s Park men made the most of the opportunity to move to within a point of Dundee United at the top of the table.

However, two goals in the space of just four minutes from Airdrie skipper Adam Frizzell left Rovers with a mountain to climb at half-time.

Josh Mullin gave them hope when he pulled one back midway through the second-half.

But Lewis McGregor sealed Raith’s fate on the night – and quite possibly in the championship.

Dreams finally dashed?

There appeared to be an air of resignation settling over Stark’s Park at full-time against Airdrie.

At the interval, there had been boos following a lethargic display.

At the end, following a vastly-improved second-half performance, there just seemed an acceptance.

Four points adrift with only four games to play, and with United having a vastly-superior goal difference, manager Ian Murray struck a realistic tone after the match.

That is not to say Raith have given up. But they know the task has just got immeasurably more difficult.

Airdrie at home in their game in hand was their chance – and they fluffed their lines.

Clearly, things can still change.

A defeat for United away to Morton this weekend coupled with a victory for Rovers and it is back down to one point.

But the way Jim Goodwin’s team swept aside Queen’s Park on Saturday suggested they have the bit firmly between their teeth.

Raith, on the other hand, have to prove they can recover from such a devastating blow against Airdrie.

Play-off jeopardy

Before a ball had been kicked in the campaign, had Raith been offered an 11-point lead in second place and a four-point gap to top spot they might have gladly accepted.

But, the way the season has panned out, it will be a huge disappointment if they come up short in the remaining weeks.

And it will only be natural to look back on missed opportunities.

Being two goals up away to bottom side Arbroath and losing 3-2 will be one.

Only drawing with the Red Lichties at home after taking a two-goal lead and seeing a substitute goalkeeper playing outfield score a ridiculous goal will be another.

Those five points would have come in extremely handy at this point.

What Murray and his men must ensure is there can be no hangover if United do go on and seal the deal.

Assuming they at least secure second spot, the play-offs are another gilt-edged opportunity to seal promotion to the Premiership.

But to do so they will have to peak over the course of four high-pressure games, and there can be no lingering regrets or doubts if they are to prevail.

Diamonds are no best friend

The way things are looking, Airdrie are going to make the promotion play-offs in either their current fourth spot or in third.

Either way, it looks like a straight shoot-out between them and Partick Thistle to face Raith in the semi-finals.

If it is Rhys McCabe’s side, Rovers could have a serious problem.

In five games between the teams this season, the Stark’s Park outfit have managed just one draw.

Four defeats – three in the league and one in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final – suggest the Lanarkshire men have Raith’s number.

What is odd is that Rovers have shown their ability to handle big games.

A historic five Fife derby wins in a row over Dunfermline and seven points from a possible 12 against United proved that.

Yet, they have an issue playing against Airdrie.

Strangely, as Diamonds boss, Murray failed to beat Raith in six attempts. Now as Rovers manager, he has been unable to get the better of his old club in five games.

It is a conundrum that will need resolved if the teams do face each other again in the play-offs.

Starters and finishers

Murray has talked up the role of the players who finish games for Raith.

Such is the strength in depth in certain areas of the team, particularly attack, the Rovers boss has plenty of options.

Fans have been asking if he has always made the right choices.

Against United at Tannadice, the game seemed to call for a stronger midfield than the one that took to the field.

With no Ross Matthews or Shaun Byrne, or both, the Stark’s Park men lost the battle in the centre of the pitch.

Against Airdrie both Matthews and Byrne started.

Yet, given this was the second of three games in a week, that Murray opted for the same line-up that kicked off against Ayr United three days previously was a surprise.

Outside observers do not know whether players have niggling injuries, need rested or have shown in training they are off form.

Murray and his staff are the ones with the information to make the right calls.

But, when the half time introduction of Callum Smith, Zak Rudden and Kyle Turner, and the subsequent arrival of goal-scorer Josh Mullin, appears to make such a difference, it raises question marks over the original team selection.

Everyone will be desperately hoping everything is on point from here on in.