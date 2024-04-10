Where does Airdrie defeat leave Raith Rovers’ season? 4 talking points as title challenge falters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Where does Airdrie defeat leave Raith Rovers’ season? 4 talking points as title challenge falters

The Stark's Park side are now four points adrift of Dundee United with just four games remaining.

Sam Stanton holds his hand to his head after Raith Rovers' defeat to Airdrie.
Sam Stanton (centre) looks dejected at full-time following the defeat to Airdrie. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Airdrie once again proved to be Raith Rovers’ nemesis this season as a 3-1 defeat cost them the chance to keep up the pressure in the title race.

As their game in hand, it was key that the Stark’s Park men made the most of the opportunity to move to within a point of Dundee United at the top of the table.

However, two goals in the space of just four minutes from Airdrie skipper Adam Frizzell left Rovers with a mountain to climb at half-time.

Josh Mullin gave them hope when he pulled one back midway through the second-half.

But Lewis McGregor sealed Raith’s fate on the night – and quite possibly in the championship.

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski dives to his left as he fails to reach the ball as it goes into the corner of the net.
Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski is beaten for Airdrie’s second goal. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Dreams finally dashed?

There appeared to be an air of resignation settling over Stark’s Park at full-time against Airdrie.

At the interval, there had been boos following a lethargic display.

At the end, following a vastly-improved second-half performance, there just seemed an acceptance.

Four points adrift with only four games to play, and with United having a vastly-superior goal difference, manager Ian Murray struck a realistic tone after the match.

That is not to say Raith have given up. But they know the task has just got immeasurably more difficult.

Zak Rudden lies forlorn on the pitch as Raith Rovers lose to Airdrie.
Zak Rudden lies forlorn on the pitch as Raith Rovers lose to Airdrie. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Airdrie at home in their game in hand was their chance – and they fluffed their lines.

Clearly, things can still change.

A defeat for United away to Morton this weekend coupled with a victory for Rovers and it is back down to one point.

But the way Jim Goodwin’s team swept aside Queen’s Park on Saturday suggested they have the bit firmly between their teeth.

Raith, on the other hand, have to prove they can recover from such a devastating blow against Airdrie.

Play-off jeopardy

Before a ball had been kicked in the campaign, had Raith been offered an 11-point lead in second place and a four-point gap to top spot they might have gladly accepted.

But, the way the season has panned out, it will be a huge disappointment if they come up short in the remaining weeks.

And it will only be natural to look back on missed opportunities.

Being two goals up away to bottom side Arbroath and losing 3-2 will be one.

Only drawing with the Red Lichties at home after taking a two-goal lead and seeing a substitute goalkeeper playing outfield score a ridiculous goal will be another.

Raith Rovers winger Aidan Connolly closes his eyes and takes a deep breath.
Aidan Connolly struck the post as Raith Rovers sought an equaliser against Airdrie. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Those five points would have come in extremely handy at this point.

What Murray and his men must ensure is there can be no hangover if United do go on and seal the deal.

Assuming they at least secure second spot, the play-offs are another gilt-edged opportunity to seal promotion to the Premiership.

But to do so they will have to peak over the course of four high-pressure games, and there can be no lingering regrets or doubts if they are to prevail.

Diamonds are no best friend

The way things are looking, Airdrie are going to make the promotion play-offs in either their current fourth spot or in third.

Either way, it looks like a straight shoot-out between them and Partick Thistle to face Raith in the semi-finals.

If it is Rhys McCabe’s side, Rovers could have a serious problem.

In five games between the teams this season, the Stark’s Park outfit have managed just one draw.

Four defeats – three in the league and one in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final – suggest the Lanarkshire men have Raith’s number.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray speaks with Airdrie counterpart Rhys McCabe on the touchline at Stark's Park.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray (left) speaks with Airdrie counterpart Rhys McCabe before kick-off. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

What is odd is that Rovers have shown their ability to handle big games.

A historic five Fife derby wins in a row over Dunfermline and seven points from a possible 12 against United proved that.

Yet, they have an issue playing against Airdrie.

Strangely, as Diamonds boss, Murray failed to beat Raith in six attempts. Now as Rovers manager, he has been unable to get the better of his old club in five games.

It is a conundrum that will need resolved if the teams do face each other again in the play-offs.

Starters and finishers

Murray has talked up the role of the players who finish games for Raith.

Such is the strength in depth in certain areas of the team, particularly attack, the Rovers boss has plenty of options.

Fans have been asking if he has always made the right choices.

Against United at Tannadice, the game seemed to call for a stronger midfield than the one that took to the field.

With no Ross Matthews or Shaun Byrne, or both, the Stark’s Park men lost the battle in the centre of the pitch.

Against Airdrie both Matthews and Byrne started.

Callum Smith stretches out his hand to congratulate goal-scorer Josh Mullin.
Callum Smith (left) and goal-scorer Josh Mullin were both substitutes for Raith Rovers against Airdrie. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Yet, given this was the second of three games in a week, that Murray opted for the same line-up that kicked off against Ayr United three days previously was a surprise.

Outside observers do not know whether players have niggling injuries, need rested or have shown in training they are off form.

Murray and his staff are the ones with the information to make the right calls.

But, when the half time introduction of Callum Smith, Zak Rudden and Kyle Turner, and the subsequent arrival of goal-scorer Josh Mullin, appears to make such a difference, it raises question marks over the original team selection.

Everyone will be desperately hoping everything is on point from here on in.

More from Football

Dundee are due to host Rangers at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee v Rangers passes pitch inspection but another arranged ahead of kick-off
Dundee United's Declan Gallagher in action against Arbroath
Declan Gallagher injury latest as Dundee United forced into 'day-to-day' approach
St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein explains why Dan Phillips got captain's armband and why…
Raith's Zak Rudden looks dejected as Airdrie celebrate their third goal.
'Realist' Ian Murray admits Raith Rovers' title dreams look to be over after costly…
Joe Shaughnessy said the playing surface at Dens reminds him of what George Best used to play on. Images: SNS.
Joe Shaughnessy: Dundee pitch like old footage of George Best running around
2
Zak Rudden lies forlorn on the pitch as Raith Rovers lose to Airdrie.
Raith Rovers 1-3 Airdrie: Title dreams hang by a thread after lines fluffed in…
Dunfermline's Rosyth training ground.
Dunfermline celebrate 'landmark moment' as they announce completion of first phase of new training…
Rangers boss Phillipe Clement on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Pitch inspection called for morning of Dundee v Rangers clash
Dens Park, home of Dundee FC.
Dundee post £2.8m loss for season 2022/23 as cost of life in Championship revealed
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan at Dens Park.
Dundee ownership breakdown as Gordon Strachan emerges as fourth biggest shareholder