Raith Rovers 1-3 Airdrie: Title dreams hang by a thread after lines fluffed in crucial game in hand

Ian Murray's team failed to close the four-point gap on league leaders Dundee United.

By Iain Collin
Zak Rudden lies forlorn on the pitch as Raith Rovers lose to Airdrie.
Zak Rudden lies forlorn on the pitch as Raith Rovers lose to Airdrie. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Bogey team Airdrie seriously dented Raith Rovers’ title hopes as the Stark’s Park side failed to cut the four-point gap to Dundee United at the top of the Championship.

Skipper Adam Frizzell fired in a stunning opener for the Diamonds 25 minutes in.

Just four minutes later, things got even worse for the home side when Frizzell drilled in a second.

Substitute Josh Mullin gave Rovers hope in this crucial game in hand with a superb strike midway through the second-half.

But that was dashed with ten minutes remaining as substitute Lewis McGregor broke forward to fire high into the net to puncture Raith’s hopes of a comeback.

It was a fourth win of the season for Airdrie against the Kirkcaldy hosts, who have handed a massive advantage to United at the summit.

Ian Murray and Rhys McCabe on the Stark's Park sidelines.
Airdrie boss Rhys McCabe (right) once more got the better of Raith Rovers rival Ian Murray. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Same again Raith

With three games in the space of a week, it was perhaps a surprise that manager Ian Murray stuck with the same side that defeated Ayr United 2-1 at the weekend.

Defender Euan Murray, concussed in the costly 2-0 defeat to Dundee United, had recovered sufficiently to take his place on the bench.

Raith Rovers manager holds a ball under each of his arms.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray surprisingly stuck with the same starting XI. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

But otherwise it was a case of same again for Rovers.

That meant goal-scorers Dylan Easton and Jack Hamilton retained their places in a front four that also included Aidan Connolly and Sam Stanton in a more advanced role.

With Partick Thistle to visit on Saturday, the likes of Lewis Vaughan, Josh Mullin an Zak Rudden were kept in reserve.

Cagey opening

In an even opening to the match, it was Airdrie who carved out the first real opportunity in the 10th minute.

The Diamonds cut through the home defence to release overlapping full-back Kanayo Megwa.

The on-loan Hibernian youngster’s cutback was perfect for Nikolay Todorov.

Sam Stanton stretches out his left boot but fails to connect with the ball in a crowded box.
Sam Stanton found no way through for Raith Rovers early on against Airdrie. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

But the former Dunfermline striker, scorer of three goals against Rovers this season, found Keith Watson an immovable force as the centre-half bravely blocked his net-bound effort.

Three minutes later, Todorov mis-hit another chance that bounced into the hands of the grateful Kevin Dabrowski.

Diamonds cut through

In the 16th minute, it was the Airdrie defence doing their job as they repelled a fierce Ross Matthews drive.

And then, a minute later, Aidan Connolly went down in the box under a challenge, only for referee Lloyd Wilson to give a hand ball against the winger.

Airdrie still looked the most threatening, but Jack Hamilton – scorer of the winning penalty against Ayr – did manage a header that was too weak to seriously trouble Airdrie keeper Robbie Hemfrey.

Adam Frizzell is lifted off the ground by Airdrie team-mate Mason Hancock.
Adam Frizzell (centre) celebrates giving Airdrie the lead with a stunning opener. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

However, the visitors got the breakthrough their early play deserved in the 26th minute.

Slick passing released Frizzell in space between the lines 40 yards out and he was allowed to stride forward to the edge of the box unhindered.

From there, he unleashed a magnificent drive with the outside of his left foot into Dabrowski’s top left-hand corner.

Double up

Raith failed to learn their lesson as they slipped two behind just four minutes later.

A long ball was returned with interest and broke for Frizzell around the same distance out.

Again, the number ten was unchecked as he made his way to the edge of the area – and this time brilliantly picked out the bottom corner of the goal.

Kevin Dabrowski dives to his left but cannot reach the ball as it goes into the bottom corner of his net.
Kevin Dabrowski cannot prevent Adam Frizzell’s second goal for Airdrie. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Airdrie were enjoying themselves at this point and Rovers were struggling to contain their movement and calmness in possession.

The boos that greeted the half-time whistle told their own story.

Interval alterations

Murray reacted with a trio of half-time substitutes – and a change of shape.

On came Rudden, Callum Smith and Kyle Turner in place of Hamilton, Ross Matthews and Shaun Byrne.

It meant Scott Brown stepping forward from defence into midfield and a back three of James Brown, Watson and Liam Dick.

Suddenly there was an injection of energy into Raith and they were winning the second balls that Airdrie were first to in the first-half.

But, with Rudden screwing a shot wide from close range, Rovers were always vulnerable on the break and Craig Watson should have snatched a third when he headed wide.

Hope springs – only to be dashed

Then, there was a glimmer of hope for Raith.

The home side got bodies forward in attack and when the ball was shuttled into the path of Mullin 30 yards he had only one thought in his mind as he unleashed a curling drive.

Josh Mullin is congratulated by Callum Smith after scoring for Raith Rovers.
Josh Mullin (right) gave Raith Rovers hope with a superb second-half strike. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

In an instant the ball was nestling in the bottom corner of the net.

The Stark’s Park men became increasingly frantic in their search of a leveller.

And they came within a whisker of getting what they wanted when Connolly struck the post in the 78th minute.

But just two minutes later, it was all over as McGregor sealed a superb victory for Airdrie on the break.

Star Man: Adam Frizzell (Airdrie)

The Airdrie skipper’s magnificent first-half double proved to be the difference between the sides.

Player Ratings

Raith Rovers (4-2-3-1): Dabrowsk 6; J Brown 5 (McGill 66 3), Watson 6, S Brown 6, Dick 6; Byrne 5 (Smith 46 6), Matthews 65 (Turner 46 4); Connolly 6, Stanton 6, Easton 5 (Mullin 59 5); Hamilton 5 (Rudden 46 5). Subs not used: McNeil, Vaughan, Corr. Booked: S Brown.

Referee: Lloyd Wilson.

Attendance: 3,646.

