Jack Hamilton reveals secret to Raith Rovers goal as he hopes to go one better than Arbroath in title race

The striker scored for the first time in ten games in the 2-1 win over Ayr United.

By Iain Collin
Striker Jack Hamilton applauds the Raith Rovers supporters.
Jack Hamilton enjoyed a well-timed trip to the barbers before scoring Raith Rovers' winner against Ayr United. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

Jack Hamilton has revealed his secret to getting back amongst the goals for Raith Rovers.

The striker says he worked out his lean spell had coincided with him growing his hair.

One trip to the barbers later and the 23-year-old was rippling the back of the net for the first time in ten appearances.

He admits to growing frustration at failing to add to his tally for the season following his first-half strike in the 3-2 defeat to Inverness Caley Thistle on January 27.

At the time, that was his third goal in as many games, and his tenth for the campaign.

Jack Hamilton celebrates Raith Rovers' winning goal.
Jack Hamilton celebrates Raith Rovers’ winning goal against Ayr United. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

But he is hoping a short back and sides will have him cutting through opposition defences once more – starting with Tuesday night’s crucial clash with Airdrie.

“It was a horrible game on Saturday,” he said of the 2-1 win over Ayr United. “But we were delighted to get the win and I was delighted to get back on the score-sheet.

“It’s been long overdue, but it was a good three points.

“Do you know what it is? I’ve been growing my hair and the last time I scored was before I started growing my hair.

“So, I got a haircut on Friday.

Hamilton: ‘The bit of luck I needed’

“I thought to myself, ‘I’ve not scored for a while, I’ve been growing my hair, so I need to get it cut again’.

“So I got it cut on Friday and managed to score again, so it was a good decision.

“Hopefully that was the bit of luck I needed – thanks to my barber.

“I’ll need to get a haircut every week now!

“My last goal was against Inverness in January, so I’m delighted to get back on the score-sheet.”

Jack Hamilton shoots at goal with his right foot as he scores for Raith Rovers with a penalty.
Jack Hamilton slots home Raith Rovers’ winner from the penalty spot against Ayr United. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

Hamilton’s lack of goals has also coincided with the arrival of Zak Rudden on loan from Dundee.

Rudden has started seven of the 11 games since he signed, with Hamilton having to make do with just four starts and seven substitute’s appearances.

“Zak has come in and done brilliant,” added Hamilton. “He’s scored a few goals (three) since he came in and so I can’t praise him highly enough.

“But when I get my chance hopefully I can take it.”

Hamilton’s strike against Ayr came from the penalty spot and proved to be the winner after Dylan Easton’s superb opener had been cancelled out by Logan Chalmers’ leveller.

Hamilton: ‘Keep on Dundee United’s toes’

It was a vital victory for Raith given league leaders Dundee United were in the process of hammering Queen’s Park 5-0 at Hampden.

Rovers remain four points adrift at the top of the Championship but can reduce the deficit to just one point by winning their game in hand against Airdrie.

Hamilton knows how nervy a title battle can get in the closing stages after coming up just short of delivering a fairytale promotion on loan with Arbroath two seasons ago.

He is determined to go one better with Raith this time round.

“Dundee United won at the weekend and we need to keep on their toes,” he said. “So it was another great victory for us against Ayr.

Zak Rudden runs away with his arms outstretched after scoring his first goal for Raith Rovers.
Zak Rudden celebrates his first goal for Raith Rovers in the 2-1 win against Dundee United. Image: SNS

“Now, we go to Tuesday night and hopefully get another three points and keep trying to catch them.

“It was a good experience having a title race with Arbroath a couple of years ago.

“It was a good battle with Kilmarnock but disappointing we never managed to get there in the end.

“But hopefully we can do the job this season and catch Dundee United.

“We obviously need to stay in touch with them and if we win all our games then we can’t do any more than that.

“Then, hopefully they can slip up and we can catch them right at the end.”

