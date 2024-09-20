Dundee v Ross County VAR decisions: What SFA review says about 5 big calls – including double penalty controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee v Ross County VAR decisions: What SFA review says about 5 big calls – including double penalty controversy

The Dark Blues were beaten 2-0 in the Highlands but felt aggrieved at decisions that went against them.

By George Cran
The SFA has launched a new weekly VAR review. Image: SNS
The SFA has launched a new weekly VAR review. Image: SNS

An SFA review into VAR has found in favour of the decision to award Ross County a crucial penalty in their win over Dundee by four votes to one.

Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty was furious with the decision that saw the Staggies move into a 2-0 lead moments before half-time – a score line that stood come the final whistle.

That wasn’t the only incident reviewed by the SFA’s new panel, with five examined from last weekend’s clash.

A new Key Match Incident (KMI) Review Panel has been launched by the SFA to examine major on-field decisions and VAR interventions.

VAR said this challenge from Ethan Ingram was a penalty kick. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
VAR said this challenge from Ethan Ingram was a penalty kick. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

It will meet weekly and will see five members – three with established careers in Scottish football from coaches, ex-players and members of the media, plus one rep from the SFA and one from the SPFL.

Each decision will be rated from one to five with one being a simple decision that all officials should get correct and five covering a very difficult decision that requires technology.

‘Stonewall penalty’

On Monday, Dundee manager Docherty revealed SFA referee chief Willie Collum had phoned to confirm a penalty should have been awarded to his side in the second half.

Simon Murray went down under Kacper Lopata’s challenge in the 55th minute, a challenge Docherty described as a “stonewall penalty”.

That decision NOT to award a penalty, however, was voted as correct by the KMI Review Panel by three votes to two after a lengthy discussion.

Tony Docherty insists his side should have had a penalty at Ross County. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

The SFA verdict on the Murray incident said: “The panel discussed this decision at length with the majority (3:2) deeming the on-field decision correct, noting that the Dundee attacker saw the defenders leg and went over it.

“Two panelists believed that the contact was initiated by the Ross County defender and that a penalty should have been awarded.

“The majority (3:2) believed there was no need for a VAR intervention while two panelists believed a penalty should have been awarded.”

Ross County penalty and Larkeche ‘dive’

The panel also agreed with a red card check for a Murray challenge on Ross Laidlaw in the second half waved on by five votes to zero.

They also agreed no penalty should have been awarded when Dundee defender Ziyad Larkeche went down in the area.

However, all members stated he should not have received a yellow card for diving.

There was also five to zero agreement on offside ruling out a first-half Murray goal.

Jordan White makes it 2-0 right on half-time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Jordan White makes it 2-0 right on half-time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

The most difficult decision of the game was rated as the Ethan Ingram challenge on Jordan White that brought Ross County’s crucial penalty kick.

The decision for VAR to intervene and the penalty to be given was supported four to one.

The rationale stated: “The panel discussed this decision at length with the majority (4:1) deeming the onfield decision incorrect, noting that the Dundee defender dragged the Ross County attacker to the ground.

“One panelist believed that the contact was not sufficient to merit the award of a penalty.

“The majority (4:1) believed the VAR intervention was correct while one panelist believed a penalty should not have been awarded.”

VAR will be in use when Dundee face Rangers on Saturday evening.

