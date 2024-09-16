Refs chief Willie Collum in ‘stonewall penalty’ call to Tony Docherty amid Dundee VAR debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Refs chief Willie Collum in ‘stonewall penalty’ call to Tony Docherty amid Dundee VAR debate

The Dark Blues boss was unhappy with VAR in the 2-0 defeat in the Highlands but was full of praise for travelling Dee fans.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was pleased with what he saw from his team at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Dundee should have been awarded a penalty in their second-half defeat to Ross County at the weekend.

That’s what referee chief Willie Collum told Dens boss Tony Docherty in a phonecall on Sunday.

Docherty has been full of praise for Collum and the job he has done in his first season as head of referee operations.

Though he was less complimentary about the use of VAR in the 2-0 loss in Dingwall after seeing a penalty awarded against his team.

VAR said this challenge from Ethan Ingram was a penalty kick. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Ethan Ingram’s aerial challenge with Staggies striker Jordan White saw referee Grant Irvine sent to the monitor. The official agreed with VAR and County went on to score and win the game.

However, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher examined the decision on Sky Sports News, saying: “If you look at it, you think it’s a bit harsh.

“Then you see he actually grabs his shirt, you can see the top of his shoulders, that’s why he brings him down.

“Good spot by the VAR.”

‘Absolute stonewall penalty’

Docherty insisted it was not enough to warrant an intervention from the video assistant in his post-match thoughts.

Now he has revealed another call went against them in the second half when Simon Murray went over Kacper Lopata’s challenge in the County box.

“One thing I have to be thankful for is [head of referees] Willie Collum, who I have praised before,” Docherty told DeeTV.

SFA head of refereeing Willie Collum. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS“He phoned me yesterday to tell me he’d watched it back, I won’t go into details, but he thought we had an absolute stonewall penalty in the 55th minute against Simon Murray.

“That can change the outcome of the game and I am disappointed in that obviously.

“Regardless of how the team performs, you need things to go for you and that didn’t.

“I appreciate massively Willie’s honesty and openness. That’s the way it should be.

“Previously there was a decision that maybe should have went against us in the derby, which I agreed with.

“This one should have went for us but we didn’t get the decision.”

Message to fans

Despite the disappointment of defeat, Docherty insists it won’t take long for the “real buzz” over preparation for a big cup tie to kick in at Dundee.

The Dark Blues head to Ibrox to face Rangers in a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final this Saturday.

The Dens boss took in the Gers clash with Dundee United on Sunday as the aims to get the better of Philippe Clement for the first time.

And he’s aiming to give the fans travelling to Glasgow more to shout about than they managed to at Dingwall on Saturday.

Jordan White makes it 2-0 right on half-time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Docherty said: “I just wanted to put across the message that I feel the fan disappointment.

“They travelled up, put out a lot of money and effort to get there, and myself and the players want to thank them for that.

“They are brilliant, absolutely outstanding and we will be looking for that this week at the big game in Glasgow.

“We know it will be a big, big effort from everybody.

“But I’d like to applaud the fans and thank them for what they did at the weekend.”

