Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy Foodbank faces temporary closure as bid to buy premises fails

The charity says it's in a race against time to find a new base.

By Claire Warrender
Fife councillor Judy Hamilton and Kirkcaldy Foodbank chairman Ian Campbell, chairman of Kirkcaldy foodbank, preparing deliveries for service users.
Fife councillor Judy Hamilton and Kirkcaldy Foodbank chairman Ian Campbell, chairman of Kirkcaldy foodbank, preparing deliveries for service users.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank faces a race against time to find new premises after a bid to buy its present base failed.

The charity hoped to secure its future through a supporter who made an offer to purchase Viewforth Church hall from the Church of Scotland.

However, the bid was unsuccessful and the foodbank has until October 14 to leave.

Volunteers warn they have so far been unable to find any other suitable premises and may have to close temporarily.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank has been at Viewforth for 10 years and hands out around 1,300 food parcels every month.

And they fear closure would have dire consequences for struggling families.

‘Hoped church would have recognised importance of Kirkcaldy Foodbank work’

Kirkcaldy Foodbank has been searching for premises since the Church of Scotland announced in July it was selling Viewforth.

It looked into the possibility of moving to the Glebe Park Centre through a community asset transfer from Fife Council.

The Glebe Park Centre in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View

But that was later ruled out due to the significant cost of essential repairs to the building.

A foodbank spokesperson says volunteers are hugely disappointed by the latest turn of events.

And they fear the impact on clients could be devastating.

“We had hoped a Christian organisation such as the church would have recognised the importance of our work in the community and looked favourably on the offer to buy Viewforth Church hall on our behalf,” they said.

“But it appears our representations have been unsuccessful.”

Urgent search for new Kirkcaldy Foodbank premises

The spokesperson adds: “We have spent considerable time and effort attempting to identify possible alternative premises over the past months.

“But to date, all our efforts have been unsuccessful.

Ann Connell, 71-year-old volunteer at Kirkcaldy Foodbank. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We now find ourselves in the situation that unless we can somehow find suitable new premises between now and October 14, Kirkcaldy Foodbank may have to close temporarily.

“And at a time when the cost-of-living crisis is still impacting on individuals, couples and families across the Kirkcaldy area, that doesn’t bear thinking about.

“Anyone who may know of premises which may be suitable should contact the foodbank as a matter of urgency.”

Church has a duty to ‘ensure best value’ on sale

The Church of Scotland says it has been working with the foodbank in a bid to minimise disruption.

This included a “significant delay” to the sale of the building to allow time to seek new premises.

A spokesman added: “Kirkcaldy Foodbank has been unsuccessful in its offer.

“But the Church of Scotland in Kirkcaldy would welcome the opportunity to continue to support the foodbank in future, if possible.

“The General Trustees have fiduciary duties as a charity to ensure best value is obtained when transferring ownership of a building.

“It should also be noted that the proceeds from the sale of any church or hall building are reinvested into other local Church of Scotland buildings for the benefit of the congregation and wider community.”

Conversation