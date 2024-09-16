Second Starbucks drive-thru one step closer for Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Second Starbucks drive-thru one step closer for Stirling

A new Port Street restaurant, major demolition work and Stirling's next Starbucks all seem to be on the cards for the city.

The Borrowmeadow Road Starbucks may eventually look something like this if planning permission is approved. Image: Pierre de la Mare/Shutterstock/DC Thomson
By Alex Watson

Starbucks, Nando’s and a brand new fast food chain have all been seeking planning permission in Stirling recently.

Welcome back to Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the latest Stirling Council planning proposals being considered or approved across Stirlingshire.

It looks like Stirling’s much-anticipated second Starbucks drive-thru could soon be fully kitted out, if the company’s new planning permission is given the green light.

But, before we spill the tea (or should that be coffee?) on that, take a look at some of the other new plans and approvals.

New fast food restaurant for Port Street

Fast food chain Chickaros could soon have a new franchise on Port Street.

The applicants have requested permission to install new signage for the restaurant on the site of the street’s former Semichem shop.

Chickaros currently only has one other Scottish restaurant, in Glasgow

Established in the West Midlands in 2019, Chickaros says it serves “a unique twist on a variety of fast foods”, with everything from southern fried chicken to gourmet burgers on the menu.

The business has grown quickly – there are already 13 other branches of the chain across the UK, with the closest one in Glasgow.

Planning reference: 24/00509/ADV

Refurbishment continues for Vue Nando’s

And, sticking with signage, Nando’s at the Vue cinema may be getting a brand new look.

As part of the refurbishment of the restaurant, the company has asked for council permission to change the signs on the exterior of the building, attached to Vue.

Nando’s is likely to look very different when it reopens to customers

Hopefully that means it won’t be long before Stirling locals can get their peri-peri fix once again, before or after a trip to the movies.

Planning reference: 24/00567/ADV

Major demolition for industrial estate

Things might soon look very different on Springkerse Industrial Estate, if Plean Precast Ltd’s recent application to demolish all of its buildings on the corner of Springkerse Road and Whitehouse Road is given the go-ahead.

The industrial materials provider says the “aged” buildings in question are “no longer suitable for modern operational requirements”.

The area will look completely different once all of its buildings are demolished

The proposal is for around 14 structures to be knocked down, in order to make space for future redevelopment of the site.

Planning reference: 24/00556/NDM

EV charging and jet wash at Morrisons

A stone’s throw away at Springkerse Retail Park, Motor Fuel Group hopes to add 12 charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) within the Morrisons supermarket car park.

Four jet wash bays are also part of the proposal, which would provide customers with car-cleaning facilities.

The application argues that “a comprehensive and competitive EV charging network” is a vital part of the push towards a more environmentally-friendly future.

Planning reference: 24/00570/FUL

Bannockburn office conversion into large home

In Bannockburn, permission has been granted for a former office to be converted into a residential home, subject to conditions.

The home looks set to be luxurious, with lots of reception rooms and a gym

The detached Victorian villa, which falls within both the Bannockburn Conservation Area and the Battle of Sauchieburn inventory area, was once used as a local Stirling Council office.

The plans for the property suggest there will be plenty of space for its new owners to enjoy, with four bedrooms, six reception rooms and a home gym included.

Planning reference: 24/00441/FUL

Balallan House offices to become flats

And another change of use has been authorised, also with conditions, in Stirling city centre.

A former basement and ground-floor office space in the B-listed Balallan House will be converted into three flats.

The plans say the work will include “external alterations and extension of basement”, as well as the addition of new external steps and railings, and the opening up of a lightwell.

Planning reference: 24/00374/FUL

Get ready for Stirling’s next Starbucks

Finally, here’s the latest on Stirling’s next Starbucks.

It’s been on the cards for a while, but it seems as though the planned Borrowmeadow Road coffee drive-thru might not be too far away from opening.

Local opinions are mixed over the coffee giant opening another drive-thru in the area

Planning permission has been requested for the installation of a total of 13 signs associated with the business, as well as the intercom equipment needed for ordering from your car.

If the council agrees to the signage, this will be Stirling’s second Starbucks. The first – also a drive-thru – opened off the A84 Drip Road roundabout in late-2021.

A third branch is also on the cards for the Thistles Shopping Centre.

Planning reference: 24/00572/ADV

You can see the plans here:

New Port Street fast food restaurant

Nando’s sign refurbishment

Industrial building demolitions

Morrisons EV chargers and jet wash bays

Bannockburn office to home conversion

B-listed office space to become flats

Starbucks Borrowmeadow Road signage

Conversation