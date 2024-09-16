Second Starbucks drive-thru one step closer for Stirling

Starbucks, Nando’s and a brand new fast food chain have all been seeking planning permission in Stirling recently.

Welcome back to Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the latest Stirling Council planning proposals being considered or approved across Stirlingshire.

It looks like Stirling’s much-anticipated second Starbucks drive-thru could soon be fully kitted out, if the company’s new planning permission is given the green light.

But, before we spill the tea (or should that be coffee?) on that, take a look at some of the other new plans and approvals.

New fast food restaurant for Port Street

Fast food chain Chickaros could soon have a new franchise on Port Street.

The applicants have requested permission to install new signage for the restaurant on the site of the street’s former Semichem shop.

Established in the West Midlands in 2019, Chickaros says it serves “a unique twist on a variety of fast foods”, with everything from southern fried chicken to gourmet burgers on the menu.

The business has grown quickly – there are already 13 other branches of the chain across the UK, with the closest one in Glasgow.

Planning reference: 24/00509/ADV

Refurbishment continues for Vue Nando’s

And, sticking with signage, Nando’s at the Vue cinema may be getting a brand new look.

As part of the refurbishment of the restaurant, the company has asked for council permission to change the signs on the exterior of the building, attached to Vue.

Hopefully that means it won’t be long before Stirling locals can get their peri-peri fix once again, before or after a trip to the movies.

Planning reference: 24/00567/ADV

Major demolition for industrial estate

Things might soon look very different on Springkerse Industrial Estate, if Plean Precast Ltd’s recent application to demolish all of its buildings on the corner of Springkerse Road and Whitehouse Road is given the go-ahead.

The industrial materials provider says the “aged” buildings in question are “no longer suitable for modern operational requirements”.

The proposal is for around 14 structures to be knocked down, in order to make space for future redevelopment of the site.

Planning reference: 24/00556/NDM

EV charging and jet wash at Morrisons

A stone’s throw away at Springkerse Retail Park, Motor Fuel Group hopes to add 12 charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) within the Morrisons supermarket car park.

Four jet wash bays are also part of the proposal, which would provide customers with car-cleaning facilities.

The application argues that “a comprehensive and competitive EV charging network” is a vital part of the push towards a more environmentally-friendly future.

Planning reference: 24/00570/FUL

Bannockburn office conversion into large home

In Bannockburn, permission has been granted for a former office to be converted into a residential home, subject to conditions.

The detached Victorian villa, which falls within both the Bannockburn Conservation Area and the Battle of Sauchieburn inventory area, was once used as a local Stirling Council office.

The plans for the property suggest there will be plenty of space for its new owners to enjoy, with four bedrooms, six reception rooms and a home gym included.

Planning reference: 24/00441/FUL

Balallan House offices to become flats

And another change of use has been authorised, also with conditions, in Stirling city centre.

A former basement and ground-floor office space in the B-listed Balallan House will be converted into three flats.

The plans say the work will include “external alterations and extension of basement”, as well as the addition of new external steps and railings, and the opening up of a lightwell.

Planning reference: 24/00374/FUL

Get ready for Stirling’s next Starbucks

Finally, here’s the latest on Stirling’s next Starbucks.

It’s been on the cards for a while, but it seems as though the planned Borrowmeadow Road coffee drive-thru might not be too far away from opening.

Planning permission has been requested for the installation of a total of 13 signs associated with the business, as well as the intercom equipment needed for ordering from your car.

If the council agrees to the signage, this will be Stirling’s second Starbucks. The first – also a drive-thru – opened off the A84 Drip Road roundabout in late-2021.

A third branch is also on the cards for the Thistles Shopping Centre.

Planning reference: 24/00572/ADV

You can see the plans here:

New Port Street fast food restaurant

Nando’s sign refurbishment

Industrial building demolitions

Morrisons EV chargers and jet wash bays

Bannockburn office to home conversion

B-listed office space to become flats

Starbucks Borrowmeadow Road signage

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook