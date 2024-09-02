Lions at Stirling’s Blair Drummond Safari Park could get unique new enclosure

A historic bridge could be fitted with spikes to prevent climbing, a Stirling church is growing its premises, and Blair Drummond Safari Park hopes to give its lions a new enclosure.

All these and more feature in Planning Ahead, our round-up of the latest planning proposals being considered across Stirlingshire.

New takeaway proposed in Doune

Doune could be in line for a new hot food takeaway, if plans are approved.

On behalf of James Ritchie, Michael Stuart Design has drawn up designs for Doune Snacks and Rolls, which could be housed at Unit 6 Innes Park, Station Wynd.

The premises is currently used for business, so the application is seeking a change of use.

Planning reference: 24/00549/FUL

Fintry Bridge could receive anti-climbing measures

Scottish Water is seeking approval to install anti-climbing measures on water pipes at Fintry Bridge.

As part of a nationwide scheme to improve safety at pipebridges, the Endrick Water structure is one of many that the body hopes to add warning signage to.

The proposals include a Prikka Strip, which are spikes that would be added along the length of the water pipes already fixed to the bridge.

Planning reference: 24/00521/LWP

Riverside church expanding

The former Stirling Pram Centre in Riverside will now be used as a church.

Stirling Council approved the plans submitted by Pastor Richard Adewale of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

The Forth Street building, next door to the current church, will be used for Bible study and for other training, mainly for children aged 11 to 18.

The plans involve separating the site from the rest of the shop space by blocking up the existing access door.

Planning reference: 24/00209/FUL

Permission granted for facial clinic

An Allan Park office building is to house an aesthetic facial clinic.

Plans to include the clinic at Balallan House have been approved with conditions.

The B-listed building was most recently used as an office, and has parking provision for 14 cars.

Planning reference: 24/00319/FUL

Campsite plans at Ardoch House

Stirling Council is being asked to grant retrospective permission to change the use of land at Ardoch House, Blanefield.

MH Planning Associates has submitted an application on behalf of Sir Archibald Edmonstone to enable a camping and motorhome site, associated engineering operations, and two additional staff caravans.

While the development has operated as a small-scale caravan and camping site for around 45 years, bell tents have been erected, and new areas to park motorhomes have been created outside of the area in which planning permission was previously granted in 2020.

The application includes areas for parking, motorhomes (with hook-ups) and tents.

Planning reference: 24/00537/FUL

Blair Drummond hopes to build new lion enclosure

Finally, the lions at Blair Drummond Safari Park and Adventure Park could be getting an upgraded enclosure.

New plans submitted to Stirling Council seek to demolish the existing facility and build a new enclosure in close proximity on vacant land.

There would be covered viewing for visitors with windows looking in. Proposals also detail three pens, an outdoor isolation area and an indoor cat room.

A new fence would also be installed, if approved.

Planning reference: 24/00558/FUL

You can see the plans here:

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook