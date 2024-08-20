Private helipad could be installed at historical Stirling mansion

Big changes are happening at Deanston Distillery, Dunblane’s former Bank of Scotland is getting a massive makeover, and a mansion near Kippen is hoping to install a helipad on its grounds.

All these and more feature in Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the latest Stirling Council planning proposals being considered or approved across Stirlingshire.

New home could be built at Kippen farm

But, first, just along the road, a farm building may soon be demolished to make way for a house at Greenfoot Farm, also near Kippen.

Mr John Kyle, who has owned Greenfoot Farm for more than 20 years, has applied for permission to knock down the existing structure, originally used for agricultural storage, in order to add a new single dwelling on the site.

The proposed new home would be a one-and-a-half storey house with a natural slate roof and white roughcast walls, built in a “traditional rural” style and topped with small, traditional dormers.

Planning permission for two other similar single homes on adjacent land has already been approved, but a decision has not yet been made about this application.

Planning reference: 24/00417/PPP

Former Dunblane bank to become community arts venue

In Dunblane, ambitious plans to transform the High Street’s former Bank of Scotland in a multi-functional community arts and hospitality destination have been given the go-ahead, with conditions.

Once completed, the building (which closed as a bank in July 2022) will house a restaurant, a theatre for lectures, film screenings and music performances, and an information hub. The idea is for the finished space to be flexible, so it can be used for all manner of events.

Converting and modernising the building for its new purpose will require the erection of a rear extension, the installation of secondary acoustic triple glazing units, new solar PV panels on the rear roof, as well as forecourt levelling and landscaping, to name just some of the planned work.

The conditions that go along with the approval mean developers must take into consideration energy efficiency, local heritage, and any potential archaeological discoveries that could be made on the site.

Planning reference: 23/00751/FUL

Wind farm proposed for Polmaise Road

Stirling could soon be home to a new wind farm, comprising of four turbines and other associated infrastructure. The suggested site is located south-east of Cambusbarron, close to the M9, on Polmaise Road.

A planning application for an 11-turbine wind farm in the same area was refused in March 2012, due to the negative visual impact it might have on the local landscape. For this reason, the new proposed site is significantly smaller and located further away from landmarks.

If approved, submitted documents say the development, know as Drummarnock Wind Farm, “will have an indicative electricity export capacity of approximately 30MW” – a significant amount – and will be designed to have an operational life of 40 years.

Planning reference: 24/00494/FUL

Changes planned for toilet block at caravan park

The toilet block building at Witches Craig Caravan and Camping Park may be altered and extended if a planning application is approved.

The plans include blocking up old windows and doors and installing new ones, as well as some changes to the walls.

Planning reference: 24/00437/FUL

Out with the old and in with the new at Deanston Distillery

Deanston Distillery near Doune is preparing for a facelift.

Proposals to improve the entrance to both its corporate building and visitor centre haven been approved with conditions. It’s hoped the changes will improve accessibility, as well as the look of the distillery.

New backlit signage, plants and bench seating are among the improvements customers can expect to spot on a trip there in the future.

Simultaneously, the distillery is seeking permission to demolish its former tank house, though a decision has not yet been made.

Planning references: 24/00331/FUL and 24/00408/EBWS

Private helipad approved for historical Stirling mansion

And, last but by no means least, here’s the low-down about the grand Boquhan House’s plans for a private helipad.

Located on the Boquhan estate, Boquhan House has around 58 acres of private garden and was listed for sale starting at offers over £2,350,000 in November 2020. Now, its owner plans to use some of that space for a luxurious form of transport.

The application requests permission for a storage shed and helipad “for purposes ancillary to the enjoyment of the dwellinghouse”. The helicopter would be use primarily for leisure, with occasional use for business purposes.

Nearby Graham’s Dairy is aware of the proposal, according to the applicant, and there are no concerns about noise from the helicopter bothering the company’s cows. The helicopter will also be fitted with a suppressor to limit tail noise.

Often referred to as “the spiritual home of the Clan Campbell”, the Boquhan estate is said to be home to a well where Bonnie Prince Charlie once drank water during the 18th century. But, despite this spot’s rich history, a helipad will be a unique first if it is given the green light.

Planning reference: 24/00425/FUL

