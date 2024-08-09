The story of Graham’s Family Dairy – and why we all love Gold Top milk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

The story of Graham’s Family Dairy – and why we all love Gold Top milk

Graham's Family Dairy are known for their Gold Top milk, which comes from a herd of well-loved Jersey cows.

Robert Graham with a bottle of Gold Top Milk at the family Dairy in Bridge of Allan near Stirling.
Robert Graham with a bottle of Gold Top Milk at the family Dairy in Bridge of Allan near Stirling. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

The Graham’s Family Dairy journey began with one horse, one cart, glass milk bottles and some scones.

At 12, Dr Robert Graham, now 83, helped deliver milk around Bridge of Allan, where the dairy was based.

It was his dad, affectionally referred to as “grandpa Graham”, who began the business.

Things have certainly changed since those days.

Back then, instead of dozens of trucks and lorries delivering the yoghurts, kefir, milk and more around the country, it was the responsibility of a single horse and cart to deliver milk to the local area.

“My earliest memories are as the milk boy,” Robert, a friendly and energetic man in his eighties, tells me.

Robert Graham back when he was at school.
Robert Graham back when he was at school. Image: Graham’s Family Dairy.

“There was a horse and cart to start with.

“The horse just knew where to go. It knew it was time to go, it was ready to go.

“It would go round the town – in those days it was just Bridge of Allan.

“The housewife would come out and get the bottle of milk, for tuppence, or however much it cost.

“There were some who would come out with a scone for him.

“When the milk round was finished the horse would come home, and it would be going like the wind.”

An old glass milk bottle from Graham's Family Dairy.
An old glass milk bottle from Graham’s Family Dairy. Image: Graham’s Family Dairy.

That one horse then became two, then they got a van in 1947.

Looking back on the Graham’s Family Diary’s journey over the last 85 years, Robert says: “I never thought it would get this big.

“After just selling in Bridge of Allan for a time, we got ambitious, and went into Causewayhead – just half a mile away.

“Then a few more wee villages.”

Now, the milk is available all around Scotland, and the Stirling family dairy business has launched plenty of other products too.

Their butter is extremely popular, and newer products like their high protein, fat-free Icelandic-style yoghurt, Skyr, and kefir are on the shelves too.

What is Graham’s Gold Top milk all about?

But a product which is synonymous with Graham’s is of course the Gold Top milk.

They launched this product, which Robert came up with, back in 2014.

“It’s normal milk,” explains Robert, “it’s just that the Jersey cow is doing the work for you.”

This milk is creamy and luxurious, with a layer of cream on top – how milk used to be.

“There’s nostalgia as well,” he adds, “with the cream on top, it makes people think about getting milk delivered.”

Dr Robert Graham dubs himself a ‘farmer’, and values the wellbeing of the Jersey cows. Image: Graham’s Family Dairy.

There is also Gold Smooth, which blends the cream through the milk.

“After people buy a bottle and as soon as they taste it, they want to get more,” Robert says.

“Lots of people use it on porridge or their cornflakes.

“If you put them on the shelf, you can see the difference straightaway.”

Robert is passionate about the herd of Jersey cows who produce the Gold Top product.

He says: “Although we have a business, I am basically a farmer.

“If you look after the cows, they’ll look after you.

“The cows are looked after as though they’re part of the family.

“It’s so important to look after them.”

What would ‘grandpa Graham’ think of Graham’s Family Dairy today?

I asked Dr Graham what his father would think of where the business is now.

“He’s probably looking down on us and saying ‘that is great’,” he replies with a smile.

Dr Robert Graham was born in the old farmhouse in Bridge of Allan.
Dr Robert Graham was born in the old farmhouse in Bridge of Allan. Image: Graham’s Family Dairy.

“My father was that way. He would never criticise someone for doing something that didn’t work, because at least they tried.

“If you’re wanting to start a business, or anything like that, you’ve just got to try it.”

