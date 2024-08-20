John Alexander bids emotional farewell to Dundee council colleagues after final committee meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Alexander bids emotional farewell to Dundee council colleagues after final committee meeting

The SNP leader will step down at the end of August to take up a new job and spend more time with his family.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Outgoing council leader John Alexander has spoken of being a “proud Dundonian” as he chaired his final committee meeting before stepping down.

Mr Alexander is quitting politics at the end of the month to take up a new position with Perth-based energy firm SSEN and spend more time with his family.

His resignation, announced earlier in August, brings to an end a 12 year career as a local councillor, having first been elected to represent the Strathmartine in 2012.

He then became leader of the city’s SNP administration five years later.

Monday night’s city governance committee marked the final time Mr Alexander would carry out his role as convener – sparking emotional scenes in the city chamber.

‘My love for Dundee will continue’

Speaking in the closing moments of the meeting, he said: “I was elected to Dundee city council at the ripe of age of 23.

“It was not necessarily the original plan I might have envisaged for myself at that point, but it has been an incredible journey over those 12 years.

“I am – as we all are – very proud Dundonians and my love for the city will continue no matter what role I have.”

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.
John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Mr Alexander added: “I have many happy memories of my time but I have also many sad memories.

“I promise you as an ex-councillor I will continue to bang the drum for all of you and support you in whatever you do.

“As I sign off on my final committee I just want to say thank you once again.”

Mark Flynn to become new council chief

Mr Alexander is widely expected to be succeeded as leader by Mark Flynn, who has been chosen by his SNP colleagues to head their city council group.

His appointment will be confirmed after a vote of all councillors but is all but assured given the SNP’s majority in city chambers.

Councillor  Mark Flynn. Image: Paul Reid

Paying tribute to predecessor, Mr Flynn said his passion for Dundee was “clear to see” and acknowledged the work he had done in his seven years as council leader.

Tributes also poured in from opposition councillors who, despite admitted disagreements with Mr Alexander, thanked him for his services.

Liberal Democrat group leader Fraser Machpherson added:”A lot of commitment has to go into being the leader of the council and we thank you very much for your service.”

