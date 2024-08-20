John Alexander bids emotional farewell to Dundee council colleagues after final committee meeting

Outgoing council leader John Alexander has spoken of being a “proud Dundonian” as he chaired his final committee meeting before stepping down.

Mr Alexander is quitting politics at the end of the month to take up a new position with Perth-based energy firm SSEN and spend more time with his family.

His resignation, announced earlier in August, brings to an end a 12 year career as a local councillor, having first been elected to represent the Strathmartine in 2012.

He then became leader of the city’s SNP administration five years later.

Monday night’s city governance committee marked the final time Mr Alexander would carry out his role as convener – sparking emotional scenes in the city chamber.

‘My love for Dundee will continue’

Speaking in the closing moments of the meeting, he said: “I was elected to Dundee city council at the ripe of age of 23.

“It was not necessarily the original plan I might have envisaged for myself at that point, but it has been an incredible journey over those 12 years.

“I am – as we all are – very proud Dundonians and my love for the city will continue no matter what role I have.”

Mr Alexander added: “I have many happy memories of my time but I have also many sad memories.

“I promise you as an ex-councillor I will continue to bang the drum for all of you and support you in whatever you do.

“As I sign off on my final committee I just want to say thank you once again.”

Mark Flynn to become new council chief

Mr Alexander is widely expected to be succeeded as leader by Mark Flynn, who has been chosen by his SNP colleagues to head their city council group.

His appointment will be confirmed after a vote of all councillors but is all but assured given the SNP’s majority in city chambers.

Paying tribute to predecessor, Mr Flynn said his passion for Dundee was “clear to see” and acknowledged the work he had done in his seven years as council leader.

Tributes also poured in from opposition councillors who, despite admitted disagreements with Mr Alexander, thanked him for his services.

Liberal Democrat group leader Fraser Machpherson added:”A lot of commitment has to go into being the leader of the council and we thank you very much for your service.”