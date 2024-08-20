Dundee ‘Dead and uncared-for’ dogs found in Dundee home Police remained outside the property after the grim discovery. By James Simpson & Andrew Robson August 20 2024, 4:27pm August 20 2024, 4:27pm Share ‘Dead and uncared-for’ dogs found in Dundee home Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5063557/police-dundee-dead-dogs-ballindean-road-douglas/ Copy Link 1 comment Police have launched an investigation after a “number of dead and uncared-for dogs” were found in a property in Dundee. Officers entered the home in Ballindean Road, Douglas shortly after 3.30am on Tuesday. On making the discovery, a visible police presence remained outside the property throughout the morning. A spokeswoman for the police force confirmed enquiries are ongoing and officers for the Scottish SPCA have been notified. She said: “Around 3.35am on Tuesday August 20, 2024, we received a report of animal cruelty within a property in Ballindean Road, Dundee. “Officers attended and a number of dead and uncared-for dogs were found within. “Inquiries are ongoing and the Scottish SPCA have been made aware.” The SSPCA has been approached for comment.
Conversation