‘Dead and uncared-for’ dogs found in Dundee home

Police have launched an investigation after a “number of dead and uncared-for dogs” were found in a property in Dundee.

Officers entered the home in Ballindean Road, Douglas shortly after 3.30am on Tuesday.

On making the discovery, a visible police presence remained outside the property throughout the morning.

A spokeswoman for the police force confirmed enquiries are ongoing and officers for the Scottish SPCA have been notified.

She said: “Around 3.35am on Tuesday August 20, 2024, we received a report of animal cruelty within a property in Ballindean Road, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a number of dead and uncared-for dogs were found within.

“Inquiries are ongoing and the Scottish SPCA have been made aware.”

The SSPCA has been approached for comment.