EXCLUSIVE: Fears for more than 50 Brechin jobs as blinds factory faces closure

More than 50 staff at one of Brechin’s most successful firms are facing redundancy.

It is feared window blinds manufacturer Stevens (Scotland) could close by the end of the year.

The firm declined to make any comment on the future of the Denburn Way factory but confirmed a review is under way.

Staff say they were told last week the factory could be closed by the end of the year.

A spokesperson said the company was “in the process of conducting an operational review”.

“It is an internal matter and we can make no further comment,” they added.

But staff – many with decades of service – were called in last week to be given the shock news.

They have been issued with redundancy terms and told the axe could fall by December.

A devastated employee said: “Our orders have been going down and we were called in and told it would be complete closure by the end of the year.

“It’s a big blow for Brechin.”

One local councillor said it is a “terrifying” prospect for workers to be facing major uncertainty in the lead-up to Christmas.

Family firm’s rise to success

Stevens (Scotland) has been a Brechin success story for more than 50 years. It is one of the UK’s leading firms in the sector.

The company prides itself on its extensive product range and attributes staff loyalty to its long-standing success.

Its website states: “Our committed team possess the most extensive knowledge within the industry, due to our average employee length of service being 13 years.”

The family-founded company was bought by Dutch giant Hunter Douglas in 2015.

It employed 120 staff at the time of the takeover. And the deal came on the back of a 17% rise in turnover to more than £8.5 million.

Hunter Douglas, based in Rotterdam, is the world market leader in window coverings and a major manufacturer of architectural products.

It said at the time the Stevens acquisition would further strengthen its position in the UK market.

The new owners said the company’s management would remain unchanged and employment unaffected.

Stevens Brechin workforce largely local

The current Brechin workforce is thought to be around 50 to 60.

The staff member added: “There are a lot of folk from Brechin, Arbroath, Montrose and Forfar.

“We were on short time at the start of the year and orders are still coming in.

“But we have been told the proposed date for closure is December 31.”

It’s understood production will transfer to the group’s other sites south of the border.

Brechin Independent councillor Jill Scott called for the company owners to be up front about the situation facing its workforce.

“I absolutely appreciate the sensitive commercial nature of such as review,” she said.

“But from a murmur last week it is now being talked about all over Brechin,” she said.

“I think people would appreciate clarity here.

“It’s dreadful for the workforce to have this spring up so suddenly.

“Stevens has been a huge success story for Brechin. There are people who have worked there for years – that’s been part of its strength.

“It will be terrifying for someone who might never have worked anywhere else to be facing the prospect of redundancy.”