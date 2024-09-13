Inside the Stirling coffee empire creating city roastery at former print works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside the Stirling coffee empire creating city roastery at former print works

The roastery will give visitors the chance to create their perfect cup of coffee, from roasting to brewing.

Owner of Stirling Coffee David McDonald inside the roastery on Wellgreen Lane. Image: Eve Conroy/ DC Thomson
Owner of Stirling Coffee David McDonald inside the roastery on Wellgreen Lane. Image: Eve Conroy/ DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

David McDonald was sat in a coffee shop unsure of what to do with his life when he realised the answer was quite literally staring him in the face.

Now, 15 years on from that epiphany, he is the head of a burgeoning coffee empire based in his hometown of Stirling.

David runs Stirling Coffee, Burgh Coffeehouse and has just added a new city centre roastery to his portfolio.

His success has been brewing for a long time, taking both the local and online coffee scene by storm.

When David returned to his hometown after graduating from the University of Dundee, he noticed a gap in the market.

“Back in the day when we started, Stirling only had four coffee shops  – now there’s 29,” he said.

Stirling Coffee on King Street. Image: Eve Conroy/ DC Thomson

Through trial and error, he tried different beans and methods until he perfected his business model.

The new roastery, which is based in the former Stirling Observer print works at Wellgreen, will complete David’s long-term goal.

The 38-year-old told The Courier that the roastery plans have been in the works for years and he hopes to bring some “quirk and character” to the city.

Stirling Coffee takes its theme from the tale of the Stirling Wolf. Image: Eve Conroy/ DC Thomson

He said: “We’ve been roasting coffee since 2017 down at STEP [Stirling Enterprise Park], but during lockdown we outgrew STEP and ever since then we’ve been trying to find a building.

“But trying to find a quirky industrial building in Stirling is non-existent.”

When the building came on the market, David knew he had the grounds for celebration.

What will the Stirling Coffee Roastery offer?

What was, as he put it, an “early 2000s IKEA office” has been restored back to its former glory and will be the new base for Stirling Coffee’s online sales.

By summer 2025, the roastery will be open for business.

David plans to create the coffee equivalent to a whisky distillery, offering tours and the chance for visitors to create their perfect cup of joe.

People will be able to choose their own beans, roast them and then use the purpose-built espresso lab to brew the coffee.

There will also be live-streamed demonstrations, offering a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of the enterprise.

David is also on the Go Forth Stirling board. Image: Eve Conroy/ DC Thomson

It’s also an exciting time for Burgh Coffeehouse, which is in line for its first major refurbishment in six years.

“There’s a shaft at the back of the building that’s been bricked up since 1950,” David explained.

“At the moment, it’s just full of pigeons. It’s a really weird and funky space.

“We’re going to break into it and turn it into something that’s usable again.”

Burgh Coffeehouse will celebrate its 15th anniversary in December, while Stirling Coffee has been operating digitally since 2018.

The cafe – which also sells beans and other at-home coffee essentials – opened in 2021 after online success.

Conversation