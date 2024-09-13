Dundee team news for Ross County clash as Tony Docherty aims to keep away joy going for Dee fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee team news for Ross County clash as Tony Docherty aims to keep away joy going for Dee fans

The Dark Blues have enjoyed a good recent record in Dingwall.

By George Cran
Dundee fans were on the pitch as the Dark Blues won it late on their last trip to Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee fans were on the pitch as the Dark Blues won it late on their last trip to Ross County. Image: SNS

Dundee v Ross County is an away day special – for both sets of fans.

Both have enjoyed their trips to face each other over the past few seasons.

The Dark Blues see Victoria Park as a happy hunting ground and the Staggies feel the same at Dens.

Remarkably eight of the last 11 meetings between the sides have ended with wins for the visiting team.

Tony Docherty’s Dee are out to continue that run after enjoying an unbeaten campaign against County last term without conceding a single goal.

Joe Shaughnessy won his team all three points late on at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Joe Shaughnessy won the game late on at Ross County last December. Image: Shutterstock/David Young.

The Staggies go into this contest with a similar feeling after drawing a blank in each of their last three matches, which have all ended in defeat.

In fact, Ross County have only scored one goal in their last five matches – that late, late leveller against Dundee United in August.

Despite that run, Docherty insists their display last time out against Aberdeen showed a side that is improving.

“I watched County’s game against Aberdeen and it was a really, really strong performance,” the Dundee boss said ahead of Saturday’s Premiership contest.

“If it wasn’t for the penalty save things could have been different for them.

Tony Docherty was delighted with his team as they moved into the final eight of the League Cup. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)
Dundee boss Tony Docherty has welcomed another Burnley loanee. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

“I think you can see Don’s put his stamp on the team.

“They’ve got good players so we know it’s going to be difficult up there because it always is.

“Our punters love going up there and we like going up. But we know how difficult a game it’s going to be against a really good opponent.”

Team news

Dundee won’t have any of their injured players returning from injury, however.

Clark Robertson has been out since the start of pre-season and Charlie Reilly since the first competitive contest of the campaign.

The September international break was their original target but the duo will have to wait until next week to return to the reckoning for Docherty.

Clark Robertson warms up ahead of his first Dundee appearance.
Clark Robertson is yet to feature for Dundee since signing in the summer. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“Clark Robertson and Charlie have been on the grass with us this week,” the Dens boss added.

“They’re not in full training but hopefully that will resume on Monday, all going well.

“They’ve been training with us throughout the sessions and that’s almost like two new signings.

“Having Clark back will be good.

“He was a big signing for me in the summer, while Charlie was looking great before his injury at Bonnyrigg.

“Having those two back will feel like two new signings.”

Loan pair Julien Vetro and Seun Adewumi could make their debuts since signing from Burnley.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee B striker Rayan Mohammed and United B defender Sean Borland battle for the ball. Image: David Young
Dundee striker heads out on loan to Angus outfit
Jon McCracken earned his first Scotland call-up. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty talks contract renewals and free agent interest amid Scott Fraser…
Luke Graham wins an aerial battle against Inverness on his full debut.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee youth chief shares excitement for next decade as he hails quality in…
Dundee stars Seun Adewumi, Lyall Cameron and Jon McCracken were all on international duty this week. Images: PA and OFB
How 5 Dundee internationals got on for their countries as trio shine in key…
An image of a new stadium and pitch intended to depict what Dundee fans could see on a matchday.
PAUL GRAY: New Dundee stadium plans are incredible – planning approval could turn sceptics…
13
New Dundee signing Ziyad Larkeche. Image: SNS
Dundee loanee Ziyad Larkeche on seeing PSG youth team 'deleted' and taking on Angel…
Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park
New Dundee stadium masterplan put forward as Camperdown training facility axed
6
Tony Docherty instructs Lyall Cameron, the man top of Dundee's assist list. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: It's time for Lyall Cameron to become Dundee's main midfield man
Simon Murray celebrates his first goal as a permanent Dundee player in victory over Annan. Image: SNS
Prolific Dundee's 33 goals under the microscope - who are the key men and…
Summer Dundee signings Julien Vetro (left) and Oluwaseun Adewumi have joined on loan from Burnley. Images: Dundee FC.
Who are Dundee's new Burnley boys Oluwaseun Adewumi and Julien Vetro?

Conversation