Dundee team news for Ross County clash as Tony Docherty aims to keep away joy going for Dee fans

Dundee v Ross County is an away day special – for both sets of fans.

Both have enjoyed their trips to face each other over the past few seasons.

The Dark Blues see Victoria Park as a happy hunting ground and the Staggies feel the same at Dens.

Remarkably eight of the last 11 meetings between the sides have ended with wins for the visiting team.

Tony Docherty’s Dee are out to continue that run after enjoying an unbeaten campaign against County last term without conceding a single goal.

The Staggies go into this contest with a similar feeling after drawing a blank in each of their last three matches, which have all ended in defeat.

In fact, Ross County have only scored one goal in their last five matches – that late, late leveller against Dundee United in August.

Despite that run, Docherty insists their display last time out against Aberdeen showed a side that is improving.

“I watched County’s game against Aberdeen and it was a really, really strong performance,” the Dundee boss said ahead of Saturday’s Premiership contest.

“If it wasn’t for the penalty save things could have been different for them.

“I think you can see Don’s put his stamp on the team.

“They’ve got good players so we know it’s going to be difficult up there because it always is.

“Our punters love going up there and we like going up. But we know how difficult a game it’s going to be against a really good opponent.”

Team news

Dundee won’t have any of their injured players returning from injury, however.

Clark Robertson has been out since the start of pre-season and Charlie Reilly since the first competitive contest of the campaign.

The September international break was their original target but the duo will have to wait until next week to return to the reckoning for Docherty.

“Clark Robertson and Charlie have been on the grass with us this week,” the Dens boss added.

“They’re not in full training but hopefully that will resume on Monday, all going well.

“They’ve been training with us throughout the sessions and that’s almost like two new signings.

“Having Clark back will be good.

“He was a big signing for me in the summer, while Charlie was looking great before his injury at Bonnyrigg.

“Having those two back will feel like two new signings.”

Loan pair Julien Vetro and Seun Adewumi could make their debuts since signing from Burnley.