Dundee boss Tony Docherty talks contract renewals and free agent interest amid Scott Fraser chase

Dundee are preparing for Ross County this week with an international buzz around the squad.

The Dark Blues head up to the Highlands targeting their first Premiership away win of the season after an unbeaten start to the campaign.

Five of their squad headed off on international duty during the break with Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan and Seun Adewumi in action for Scotland and Austria U/21s respectively while Sammy Braybrooke joined up with the England U/20s side.

There was a senior call, though, for goalkeeper Jon McCracken as he took a big step towards his ambition of playing for Scotland.

‘We need to feel the benefit’

Though he didn’t make it onto the pitch, manager Tony Docherty has no doubt the call-up has been a big boost for the keeper and the club.

“It was really good for Cracks and he’s come back buzzing,” the Dens boss said.

“So I’ve told him to make sure he spreads that out and all the lads get a bit of it as well.

“It’s the same for all the boys who have been away on international duty, it’s great for the club to get that recognition.

“It shows we’re doing something right here.

“To get that international recognition is brilliant for the club and is brilliant for individuals. And hopefully it acts as a real carrot for the rest.

“I’m motivated when I get two boys performing really, really well underneath the national team [for Scotland U/21s]. And it has to give the other ones that incentive as well.

“I’m really pleased with it. It shows that there’s progress throughout the club and that’s what we’re looking to do.

“We need to feel the benefit of them coming back.

“It’s really good for the whole club and that’s what we’re trying to do.

“This year we have attracted players like McCracken from Norwich, Billy Koumetio from Liverpool, Ethan Ingram from West Brom, on permanent deals.

“That’s a big thing, that’s recognition for the club that we’re going in the right direction.

“We are enhancing the profile.”

‘It never stops’

That strive to improve the squad has not diminished even though the transfer window is now shut.

Free agents can still be brought in.

Scott Fraser remains a target for Dundee to fill the gap left by Luke McCowan’s departure.

However, the former Dundee United man has other offers to consider since leaving Charlton at the end of the window.

Whether or not that move comes off for Docherty, he is already planning ahead.

And part of that includes contract renewals with a host of players – including Lyall Cameron, Scott Tiffoney and Antonio Portales – out of contract next summer.

“We are still looking – it never stops,” the Dens boss added.

“You’re working all year round in terms of recruitment.

“So you’re looking at sustainability and the next stage.

“It’s about keeping your assets, in terms of contract extensions, for the next window.

“And you’re looking at free transfers that have now been made available after the transfer window.

“We meet regularly to discuss that and we’re still doing that at present.”

Dundee will still be without Clark Robertson and Charlie Reilly for Ross County, though both are set to return to full training next week.

New loan pair Julien Vetro and Seun Adewumi will be available to make their debuts for the Dark Blues.

Meanwhile, Dens youth star Ally Graham has been called up to the Scotland U/17 squad to face Indonesia in a friendly double-header in Spain at the end of this month.