Dundee Stars cancel Swedish player’s deal days before he was due to fly in with heavily pregnant wife

Goaltender Stefan Steen, 31, had organised for wife Emma to give birth in Scotland.

By Stephen Eighteen
Stefan and Emma Steen.
Stefan and Emma Steen were due to move to Dundee. Unknown. Image: Stefan Steen

Dundee Stars have been criticised for cancelling the contract of a Swedish player less than three days before he was due to arrive at the ice hockey club.

The Courier has seen WhatsApp messages from Stars head coach Marc LeFebvre confirming a contract for Stefan Steen had been signed and that he was due to be unveiled to the media.

The 31-year-old goaltender had organised for his heavily pregnant wife Emma to give birth in Scotland.

The Stars had also arranged for the couple to stay in a two-bedroom second-floor flat in Dundee’s St Joseph’s Court, with the pair packed and ready to fly in from Sweden on Thursday August 15.

St Jospeh's Court, Dundee
The couple were set to move to a flat in Dundee city centre. Image: Google Street View

But club director Steve Ward called off the deal in a phone call to Steen’s agent Michael Latschenberger on Monday August 12.

Latschenberger is now demanding the club pay a compensation for costs incurred by the couple between the signing and cancelling of the contract.

He said: “Knowing that a heavily pregnant woman has put in a tremendous effort to pack everything and put it into storage, only to have the contract abruptly and emotionlessly cancelled at the last minute, is an absolute no-go.“

Dundee Stars coach said signing would be announced to media

Stars head coach LeFebvre first approached Latschenberger on Sunday July 28.

That night a standard contract from the agency WinWin Sport was signed by Marc LeFebvre and the player’s representative.

Steen’s signature followed the next morning.

Marc LeFebvre said the signing would be announced ‘probably in the next few days’.

On Monday, LeFebvre told the agent the signing would be announced “probably in the next few days”.

He added on WhatsApp: “I have alerted our media guys and they have to set things up with Stefan also.”

On Tuesday, a club administrator emailed Steen, writing: “Welcome to Dundee Stars.

“Hope you are looking forward to coming to Dundee, and congratulations to you and your wife on the exciting news of your baby!”

Over the next 10 days, the coach and player discussed details about accommodation, the new signing’s goalkeeping equipment and the upcoming birth.

Steen terminated the lease on the couple’s apartment in Sweden before paying for some of their belongings to be placed in storage.

Club director cancelled deal in seven-minute call

But director Ward suddenly scuppered the deal in a seven-minute call on Monday August 12.

He later sent Latschenberger a message on WhatsApp.

It said: “We have exercised our right as per our signed contract to your player Stefan Steen to issue a two-week notice of termination which I outlined to you in last week’s telephone conversation.

“Therefore Stefan Steen through you was given notice last Monday evening August 12 of the termination of his contract

“There will be no further correspondence from us on this matter.”

The message gave no reason for the deal being cancelled.

Stefan and Emma Steen on their wedding day. Image: Stefan Steen

Latschenberger, a German-based agent for WinWin-Sports, wrote in a letter to Steve Ward: “I hope you understand that this situation is unacceptable.

“The trust has now been broken.

“We have not yet received an official request for contract termination. As you are surely aware, this must be done in writing.

“Since the mistake that led to this tragic situation lies entirely with the management
of Dundee Stars, we expect a generous settlement to peacefully terminate the contract.

“I have been in this business for almost 35 years, and I have never experienced anything like this.”

Dundee Stars director Steve Ward scuppered the deal. Image: Derek Black

Latschenberger added: “In recent years, we have had nothing but positive experiences with all the organisations and their staff in the Elite Ice Hockey League.

“However, we regret that this situation has unfolded this way.

“We are open to discussions with those responsible so that, in the end, each party can focus on a successful future.”

The Courier contacted Dundee Stars, along with director Steve Ward and head coach Marc LeFebvre, but they have yet to respond to the claims

Conversation